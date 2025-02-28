Elon Musk teases upcoming appearance on the Joe Rogan Experience, fans react: "This is about to break the internet"

Several podcast enthusiasts relish the yield of an unfiltered conversation between Elon Musk and Joe Rogan. The pair have engaged in several lengthy discussions on the Joe Rogan Experience, and it seems like there's more in store.

Musk recently revealed on X that he seemingly wrapped up an episode on Rogan's podcast, writing:

"Just did a long @JoeRogan episode."

Check out Elon Musk's X post below:

Several fans took to X to react to the post and wrote:

"This is about to break the internet."

"Great… It’s Friday. Episodes aren’t usually released on Friday but rather Tuesday. So I have to wait? This is rivaling the Epstein list being released…"

"I’m hyped for the next Joe Rogan episode to drop. Can’t wait to hear Elon spill all the crazy stories from his time diving into Doge!"

"Perfect timing because you have the opportunity to clear up many misconceptions."

"Jamie will conveniently not pull up any of the DOGE discrepancies or lies throughout the entire episode I bet."

Check out some of the fan reactions below:

Fans react to news of the new Joe Rogan podcast episode with Elon Musk. [Screenshots courtesy: @elonmusk on X]

In the past, Rogan publicly endorsed Donald Trump after his interview with Musk. Rogan called the episode the most compelling case for Trump. Their discussion gained over 20 million views on YouTube, which, according to analysts, resonated with Rogan’s young, male-leaning audience.

A YouGov poll found that 81% of his listeners are male, with 56% under 35. Thus, Rogan joined popular right-leaning figures like Musk and Hulk Hogan in supporting Trump.

Joe Rogan challenges Elon Musk's Social Security fraud claims

Joe Rogan recently questioned Elon Musk's claims about Social Security fraud. On his podcast, Rogan and guest Mike Baker discussed Musk’s assertion that millions of dead Americans, some allegedly 150 years old, are still receiving benefits.

Rogan pointed out that outdated government databases misinterpret missing data, sometimes defaulting birth years to 1875. Social Security experts debunked Musk’s claims, calling them exaggerated.

Speaking on episode #2274 of the Joe Rogan Experience, the popular podcaster said:

“It doesn’t necessarily mean all these people are receiving checks. That’s the problem with being hyperbolic...It seems like the people that understand that programming language are the ones that aren't jumping on board and saying, 'Hey, this is what's happening. Vampires exist amongst us."

Check out Joe Rogan's comments below (1:41:30):

