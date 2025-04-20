Tesla CEO Elon Musk has shared a video clip of Joe Rogan praising the capabilities of his Tesla during an episode of The Joe Rogan Experience.

Rogan was amazed by Tesla's autopilot and full self-driving feature, explaining how he simply enters his address and lets the car take over.

"My car just drives itself. If you have a Tesla and if I put in my address, I press these buttons and it just takes off. It stops at red lights, it changes lanes, it slows down when the traffic slows down [and] speeds up when the traffic speeds up."

Rogan proceeded to play a video of himself driving the Tesla on his big screen, showcasing its advanced instrument cluster that scans surrounding vehicles.

"It shows you on the screen— in the front where your dashboard is— it shows you all the cars around you. It keeps track of them. It knows how fast they are going. That guy passed me on the left— it shows that, and it knows there was an open lane, so it hit the blinkers and it changed lanes."

Check out Joe Rogan's comments below:

When Elon Musk and Joe Rogan discussed the Cybertruck's infamous on-stage window break incident

When Joe Rogan hosted Elon Musk on JRE back in 2020, the duo talked about the infamous moment when a steel ball shattered the Tesla Cybertruck's window on stage.

Tesla CEO Musk shared that he was genuinely surprised by the incident, especially since his team conducted several practice tests on the window beforehand, during which the window was undamaged. He said:

"Before the demo, both— the head of design and I were in the studio throwing steel balls at the window and it was bouncing right off. I'm like— this seems pretty good... Then we think what happened was— when Franz hit the door with the sledgehammer, it cracked the corner of the glass at the bottom. Once you crack the corner of the glass, it's just game over."

Check out Elon Musk's comments below:

