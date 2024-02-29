Elon Musk's latest Tesla creation reminds a stunned Joe Rogan of Will Smith's iconic movie 'I, Robot'

Joe Rogan recently had his mind blown by Tesla's latest engineering marvel. Elon Musk's company recently introduced the Optimus Gen 2 humanoid robot, which can squat, dance, and lift delicate eggs without breaking them effortlessly.

Last year, Musk's company introduced a prototype of the same robot at the Tesla AI Day event. However, the 'Gen 2' version is a serious upgrade from its predecessor and can walk at a pace that is 30% faster and 10 kg lighter than the prototype. It also boasts better balance, full-body control, and can do squats.

The Optimus Gen 2 also has brand-new hands with eleven degrees of freedom. They have tactile sensing on fingers, allowing the humanoid to hold delicate objects without breaking them. This was more than enough to impress Rogan, who recently expressed his reaction to the robot.

During an episode of the Joe Rogan Experience podcast (JRE #2082), the UFC commentator reacted to a video of the Optimus Gen 2 robot and said:

"God damn it, Elon, what are you doing? This is 'I, Robot'. Wow! This is nuts… I love the fact that it can extend its fingers, it’s moving its hands exactly like a person does... I’ll tell you what Optimus will do next - it’s going to come out of an aircraft carrier, thousands of them, with machine guns." [H/T Moneywise.com ]

Israel Adesanya on why Joe Rogan stopped doing interviews of UFC fighters post-knockout

Israel Adesanya recently opened up about why Joe Rogan doesn't interview fighters after they suffer knockout losses and expressed his appreciation for the UFC commentator's stance.

During an appearance on This Past Weekend with Theo Von, 'The Last Stylebender' revealed that Rogan stated that he would stop talking to fighters immediately after knockouts after Alistair Overeem's fight against Stipe Miocic at UFC 203. He said:

"I mean, that’s why Joe, shoutout to him, he stopped interviewing guys after they’ve been knocked out. Yeah, he said that. I think it was after the [Alistair] Overeem fight. Overeem did a famous meme saying, he says, ‘I clearly felt a tap’ cause he had Stipe in a guillotine and he thought he tapped. But again, he just got rocked, so your brain is not really all there. I’ve been knocked out before, like cold – once – shoutout to [Alex] Pereira. I returned the favor."

Catch Israel Adesanya's comments below (4:00):