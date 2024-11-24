Elon Musk's one-word reply to Joe Rogan's "Rachel Maddow" pitch after Tesla CEO's MSNBC buyout idea sends internet into frenzy: "HISTORICAL!" 

After Elon Musk floated the idea of buying the popular news outlet MSNBC, Joe Rogan had a unique pitch for the businessman, to take over the duties of one of the media house's top hosts. The Tesla CEO seems to be all in for the idea and this has sent netizens into a frenzy.

For context, Musk teased the idea of buying the outlet from Comcast after reports of the company being up for sale started doing the rounds on social media. Rogan quickly pledged his support for the idea but had a request.

In a hilarious dig at liberal political commentator Rachel Maddow, who helms a weekly talk show on the channel, Rogan took to X and requested Musk to give him her slot, promising to spread the "same lies":

Trending

"If you buy MSNBC I would like Rachel Maddow's job. I will wear the same outfit and glasses, and I will tell the same lies."

The billionaire businessman green-lit the idea, prompting netizens to delve into the posts' comments section to note their thoughts and opinions.

@josettecaruso wrote:

"This is HISTORICAL! Elon Musk just announced he's buying MCNBC."

Expand Tweet

In a hilarious quip on Rogan's podcast's tagline, @lifeonautosire chimed in:

"Complain by day! Joe Maddow by night. All day!"

@AutismCapital slid in a sly dig at Joy Behar's recent criticism of Rogan, commenting:

"'The Dragon Hour with Joe Rogan' kind of has a nice ring."

Check out a few more responses below:

Screenshots courtesy: @WallStreetApes and @elonmusk on X

When Joe Rogan slammed Rachel Maddow for taking shots at Elon Musk

In the lead-up to the 2024 US presidential elections, Rachel Maddow called for the government to pull all the contracts given to Elon Musk, seemingly owing to the Tesla CEO's affiliations with Donald Trump.

During episode #2224 of his podcast, Joe Rogan and comedian Tim Dillon slammed the liberal political commentator, with the UFC commentator particularly highlighting the absurdity of trying to silence "one of the greatest geniuses in human history":

"It's the most bananas thing ever. You have literally one of the greatest geniuses in human history. A guy who is simultaneously landing rockets, not just shooting them, having them getting caught by robots in the sky. Then you have Tesla, then you have Star Link, then you have the Boring company... It's so unhinged... This idea that you have a different political philosophy... and the solution is get rid of the guy who is the most genius inventor perhaps of all time."

Check out Joe Rogan's comments below (0:02):

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback