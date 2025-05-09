Emanuel Navarrete vs. Charly Suarez: Live round-by-round updates

The Emanuel Navarrete vs. Charly Suarez round-by-round updates have arrived. They offer fans real-time coverage and live scoring of the upcoming super featherweight title fight. Both men lock horns in a 12-rounder, with the bout marking the biggest opportunity of Suarez's career.

Heading into the fight, Navarrete is the far more accomplished boxer. First, he is 39-2-1, having faced several high-level fighters throughout his career. He is also as heavy-handed as a boxer could hope to be, with 32 stoppages in 39 wins. Most importantly, he is a three-division world champion.

He defends his WBO super featherweight belt against the older, but less experienced Suarez, who has held several intercontinental and regional titles, but never a major world championship belt. While 18-0, and with 10 stoppages, the Filipino challenger hasn't faced competition nearly as stiff as his foe's.

Thus, it comes as no surprise that the oddsmakers at DraftKings Sportsbook list Navarrete as a -400 favorite, while Suarez himself is a +300 underdog. The event starts at 5:30 PM E.T. (Eastern Time) / 2:30 PM P.T. for the preliminary card, while the main card is set for 10:00 PM E.T. / 7:00 PM P.T.

The Navarrete vs. Suarez main event, though, is estimated to start at 2:00 AM E.T. / 11:00 PM P.T.

Emanuel Navarrete vs. Charly Suarez

