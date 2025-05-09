  • home icon
  Emanuel Navarrete vs. Charly Suarez: Live round-by-round updates

By Ricardo Viagem
Modified May 09, 2025 23:54 GMT
Emanuel Navarrete (left) vs. Charly Suarez (right) is set for the WBO super featherweight title [Image Courtesy: @trboxing via X/Twitter]

The Emanuel Navarrete vs. Charly Suarez round-by-round updates have arrived. They offer fans real-time coverage and live scoring of the upcoming super featherweight title fight. Both men lock horns in a 12-rounder, with the bout marking the biggest opportunity of Suarez's career.

Heading into the fight, Navarrete is the far more accomplished boxer. First, he is 39-2-1, having faced several high-level fighters throughout his career. He is also as heavy-handed as a boxer could hope to be, with 32 stoppages in 39 wins. Most importantly, he is a three-division world champion.

He defends his WBO super featherweight belt against the older, but less experienced Suarez, who has held several intercontinental and regional titles, but never a major world championship belt. While 18-0, and with 10 stoppages, the Filipino challenger hasn't faced competition nearly as stiff as his foe's.

Thus, it comes as no surprise that the oddsmakers at DraftKings Sportsbook list Navarrete as a -400 favorite, while Suarez himself is a +300 underdog. The event starts at 5:30 PM E.T. (Eastern Time) / 2:30 PM P.T. for the preliminary card, while the main card is set for 10:00 PM E.T. / 7:00 PM P.T.

The Navarrete vs. Suarez main event, though, is estimated to start at 2:00 AM E.T. / 11:00 PM P.T.

Follow Sportskeeda for play-by-play analysis and live scoring of the super featherweight title fight.

Emanuel Navarrete vs. Charly Suarez

Round 1:

Round 2:

Round 3:

Round 4:

Round 5:

Round 6:

Round 7:

Round 8:

Round 9:

Round 10:

Round 11:

Round 12:

About the author
Ricardo Viagem

Ricardo Viagem

Ricardo has been an MMA writer at Sportskeeda for the past 2 years, having previously worked for The Sportster. In his time at Sportskeeda, the kickboxing and Brazilian jiu-jitsu practitioner has penned over 2000 articles, including five exclusive pieces, and raked in more than 4 million views. He holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in Economics.

Ricardo’s earliest memory of becoming an MMA fan dates back to 2009 when Lyoto Machida defeated Rashad Evans in the headlining bout of UFC 98. His Mt. Rushmore of MMA fighters includes Georges St-Pierre, Jon Jones, Fedor Emelianenko, Anderson Silva, and Alexander Volkanovski.

Ricardo aspires to be at the forefront of covering MMA soon by becoming a part of discussion panels that conduct pre-fight predictions, post-fight breakdowns, and fantasy fight breakdowns. His articles are supported by extensive research and double checking of information via multiple sources.

Beyond work, Ricardo likes to write and draw.

Edited by Ricardo Viagem
