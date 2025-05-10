Emanuel Navarrete vs. Charly Suarez prediction: Picking the winner for the WBO super featherweight title fight

The Emanuel Navarrete vs. Charly Suarez prediction is here. It provides strategic and tactical insight into the upcoming WBO super featherweight title fight. However, it isn't the only notable matchup on the card, as the undefeated Raymond Muratalla takes on Zaur Abdullaev.

The two men compete for the interim IBF lightweight championship belt, marking the biggest test of Muratalla's career. Another high-profile bout is Giovani Santillan vs. Angel Beltran at welterweight. Who, then, is likely to emerge victorious?

#1. WBO super featherweight title: Emanuel Navarrete vs. Charly Suarez

Emanuel Navarrete vs. Charly Suarez is a curious matchup. Both men compete for Navarrete's WBO super featherweight title, and the bout has chess match potential. At 39-2-1, one of Navarrete's only losses came in a recent split-decision against Denys Berinchyk, whose awkward style stumped him.

While Suarez, who is 18-0, is lacking in professional fights, he has a deep amateur background. If he can channel the constant movement and unconventional angles that Berinchyk used to frustrate Navarrete, he may have a path to victory. Unfortunately for him, he is the smaller man who is moving up in weight.

Moreover, Suarez is a born pressure fighter who is always on the front foot. However, Navarrete will likely run his foe into counters in a scrappier fight than most expect.

The Prediction: Emanuel Navarrete via unanimous decision

#2. IBF interim lightweight title: Raymond Muratalla vs. Zaur Abdullaev

As the co-main event for Emanuel Navarrete vs. Charly Suarez, the Raymond Muratalla vs. Zaur Abdullaev bout is a big jump in competition for the undefeated Muratalla. Both men take their time in analyzing their opponents, making reads to inform their timing.

Expand Tweet

It promises to be a tactical affair, but Muratalla's punching power should carry him through if he maintains his focus in the IBF interim lightweight title fight.

The Prediction: Raymond Muratalla via unanimous decision

#3. The rest of the Emanuel Navarrete vs. Charly Suarez predictions

Winners in bold.

Welterweight: Giovani Santillan vs. Angel Beltran

Super featherweight: Andres Cortes vs. Salvador Jimenez

Featherweight: Albert Gonzalez vs. Jose Ortiz

Lightweight: Alan Garcia vs. Cristian Medina

Super bantamweight: Sebastian Hernandez vs. Azat Hovhannisyan

Women's super flyweight: Perla Bazaldua vs. Mona Ward

Super lightweight: Samuel Contreras vs. Dyllon Cervantes

