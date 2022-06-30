"Embedded is the single greatest piece the UFC has ever produced" - Chael Sonnen

Chael Sonnen has showered praise on the UFC's Embedded series that airs in the week leading up to the promotion's pay-per-view events.

Max Holloway is set to fight Alexander Volkanovski for a third time at UFC 276. In the second episode of UFC 276 Embedded, Holloway said that he felt like a champion despite not having a belt.

Watch the UFC 276 Embedded episode below:

Sonnen took note of Holloway's comments and talked about it in a recently uploaded video to his YouTube channel. In the video, 'The American Gangster' praised the Embedded series, asking viewers to watch it if they haven't yet:

"Embedded is the single greatest piece the UFC has ever produced, by the way. It's better... If you don't watch Embedded, go over to Fight Pass and check out."

Watch the full Chael Sonnen video below:

UFC Embedded is a vlog series that follows UFC fighters during the week leading up to a pay-per-view event. In the videos, fighters' preparations and their interactions with the media, the public, friends and family are captured for the MMA fans to see.

Several fun and interesting interactions between fighters (and sometimes opponents) can be seen in the Embedded videos.

Chael Sonnen believes Max Holloway was the rightful victor of the first two fights against Alexander Volkanovski

According to Chael Sonnen, Max Holloway deserved to get his hands raised in the first two fights against Alexander Volkanovski. The official results of both fights was announced in Volkanovski's favor.

Sonnen compared the featherweight rivalry to Colby Covington vs. Kamaru Usman and Israel Adesanya vs. Robert Whittaker. 'The Bad Guy' said that Covington and Whittaker did not get a third shot at the title after losing two fights to their respective rivals.

'The American Gangster' then argued that Holloway was getting a third fight against Volkanovski despite two losses due to the controversy surrounding the results of the previous encounters:

"I think he [Volkanovski] lost both fights to Max... Even though that's not being talked about, it's the whole reason we're seeing part three. Colby Covington is the number one ranked guy in the world without question and cannot get a world title fight. Well, because he's already done it twice. Robert Whittaker is the number one contender for sure... He can't get a title fight. Well, because he's already had it twice. That rule is being broken for Max and it's for the reason I just stated."

Watch Chael Sonnen talk about the Volkanovski-Holloway trilogy fight below:

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far