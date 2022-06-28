"I wanted to cry" - Emotional Charles Oliveira revisits phone calls with father and daughter after losing belt 

Charles Oliveira was stripped of his belt after missing weight at UFC 274 weigh-ins.

Recently appearing on episode #418 of the Podpah podcast, Oliveira recalled receiving phone calls from his family after news of him no longer being the champion spread in his home country. The Brazilian revealed that his father called him and broke down, worried about his son's legacy in the sport.

Charles Oliveira said [Translation: Crash MMA]:

"Arizona Commission robbed me... They tried to mess with my head, to get me down and sad. After the news broke in Brazil and the news got to my dad... My dad called me crying like a child. I told him everything would be fine. But my dad kept crying. He asked me, 'What about your legacy?' And I wanted to cry, but I couldn't."

After his father, Oliveira's 5-year-old also called him, wondering if her father still had the belt. Watching his family get emotional lit a fire in him to "kill" Justin Gaethje when they met in the octagon, the former champion said.

"After that my daughter called. She's 5 years old. 'Daddy, did they take your belt?' I said, 'No, go to daddy's house. It's there. You can see it's there, in the same place as always.' And f***. Imagine your ex-wife has to take your daughter to your house so she will believe you. And all this happening got me fired up. It got me motivated... So I said, 'Turn that f***ing music louder, bro. I'm gonna kill that guy [Justin Gaethje].'"

Charles Oliveira blames Arizona State Athletic Commission for 'robbing him'

After going through Dustin Poirier at UFC 269 with a third-round rear-naked choke, Oliveira was set to defend his belt for the second time against Justin Gaethje at UFC 274. However, in a historic weight-miss, 'do Bronx' came in half a pound over the championship mark despite using a modesty box. Even after taking an hour to shed the extra pound, Oliveira still came in at 155.5 lbs.

There was severe controversy regarding the weight miss backstage, as several fighters came out claiming the Commission's scale to be wrongly calibrated. Charles Oliveira believes the Arizona State Athletic Commission is to blame for the fiasco.

When he weighed the same on the scale despite using the hot tub for 40 minutes, Oliveira arrived at the conclusion that the State Commission put added pressure on the scale to miscalibrate it because they "wanted the champion to be from their city." Justin Gaethje was born in Safford, Arizona, and is a two-time Arizona state champion as a high school wrestler.

Despite the debacle, Oliveira stayed true to his word and tapped out the challenger in the first round with another well-executed RNC. Although uninitiated, his "The champion has a name and its Charles Oliveira" war-cry took off on social media as a well-loved slogan.

According to the rules, only Justin Gaethje was eligible to win the title. Hence, the UFC lightweight belt is currently vacant, for which Oliveira is the No.1 contender. He's being touted to fight Islam Makhachev next for the belt. However, the deemed champion wants to have a go at Conor McGregor for both legacy and financial reasons.

