"This s*** is gross and unacceptable" - An emotional Marlon Vera hits out at "crazy" people involved in Texas school shooting

Marlon Vera shared his thoughts on the recent mass shooting that took place in the state of Texas.

In a post uploaded to Twitter, the UFC bantamweight said that some strict action must be taken so that incidents like these do not happen in the future.

"Someone gotta do something about this f****** people just goin crazy and killin people this s*** is gross and unacceptable."

C H🖕🏽T O🇪🇨V E R A @chitoveraUFC Someone gotta do something about this fucking people just goin crazy and killin people this shit is gross and unacceptable.

On May 24, a mass shooting incident took place at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas. The perpetrator was just 18 years old. The massacre resulted in the deaths of at least 19 children and two adults.

May 14: Buffalo



May 24: Uvalde, Texas

The massacre in Uvalde, in which at least 19 children and two adults were killed, was the deadliest mass shooting in the U.S. this year. It happened just 10 days after 10 people were killed in a Buffalo supermarket.

Vera was not the only one to speak about the incident on social media. Former UFC champion Michael Bisping also put out multiple tweets saying he was saddened by the events that took place in the Lone Star State on May 24.

michael @bisping Not sure how it always ends in abusive tweets, insults etc. truth is today is a terribly sad day and I'm just so sick of seeing this over and over with nothing ever changing and it continues to happen. It's crazy. Anyway, carry on.

michael @bisping Last tweet- I know you don't wanna hear me go on about tragedies like this. But as I sit here with a child of my own at elementary school I cannot help but be saddened and angry that this continues to happen. It should not be happening. Rip to all 14 children and the teacher.

Marlon Vera believes he is one win away from a title shot

Marlon Vera is currently on an impressive run in the UFC. 'Chito' has now won three fights in a row. In his last bout, the Ecuadorian outclassed Rob Font to score a dominant decision victory. Before his win over Font, Vera scored a spectacular front-kick knockout against MMA veteran Frankie Edgar.

Vera believes that he needs one more win to compete for the UFC bantamweight title. In a recent interview with 'The Schmo', the 29-year-old said that he was eyeing a fight against former bantamweight king Petr Yan. According to 'Chito', a win against Yan would likely put him next for a title shot:

"We're right there. We're literally one win away to fight for that belt. I hope that we get it done with Yan. I think that's the path to the belt. No.1 Contender. We kick his a** and we move forward... If I stop Yan, I get a title shot."

Watch Marlon Vera in conversation with 'The Schmo' below:

Yan was recently seen in action against Aljamain Sterling in a title unification bout at UFC 273. 'No Mercy' came up short that night and lost the fight via split-decision.

