Endeavor CEO Ari Emanuel's expected stance reported after Vince McMahon's sexual assault lawsuit - "Ferociously he will eradicate"

Veteran professional wrestling journalist Mike Johnson recently reported on Endeavor CEO Ari Emanuel's expected corporate reaction to Vince McMahon getting sued.

Last week, former WWE employee Janel Grant filed a lawsuit against McMahon and accused the wrestling promotion's co-founder of sexual assault and sex trafficking. The case also included John Laurinaitis and the organization itself.

McMahon denied the allegations and was expected to ride the troubled wave out. However, once WWE's biggest sponsor, Slim Jim, was willing to cut ties and back out of their agreement, the 78-year-old quickly resigned from all his roles at the WWE and its parent company, TKO.

According to Johnson's report on PWInsiderElite, many WWE staff members and executives were happy about McMahon's exit. Many believed it was time he correctly distanced himself from the world's premier professional wrestling promotion. Given that McMahon didn't have majority stock after the WWE sale to Endeavor, he didn't enjoy the same privileges as he used to back in the day.

Per Johnson's report, Emanuel was expected to undertake spring cleaning at the WWE and sweep out any vestiges left behind by McMahon. He quoted a source and wrote:

"They 'don't know Emanuel' and they don't understand how 'ferociously he will eradicate' anything that needs to be taken care of to protect his businesses."

He also pointed out that the WWE employed Emanuel's daughter for several years, and the Endeavor supremo was known for walking away from massive deals in the past.

Ronda Rousey on how Vince McMahon could be involved with the WWE despite resigning

Former UFC star Ronda Rousey recently shared her thoughts on Vince McMahon resigning from his positions at WWE and TKO. 'Rowdy' made some bold claims about McMahon and explained how the 78-year-old American could still pull strings behind the scenes at the wrestling promotion.

The WWE had employed Rousey for many years before she announced her retirement last year. Days after McMahon's resignation, Rousey took to social media and pointed out that he could influence the business through WWE official Bruce Pritchard and wrote:

"Bruce Prichard is basically Vince’s avatar, if he’s still around Vince still has a hand in the business. Vince was still running things through Bruce when he was “gone” before."

McMahon previously took a break from his duties while he was being investigated for a $3 million hush-money settlement in 2022. During that period, his daughter, Stephanie McMahon, and former wrestler 'Triple H' took over his duties.