Will Vince McMahon return to WWE like the last time he retired? Situation explained

Vince McMahon has exited WWE and TKO Group Holdings. The former professional wrestling promoter announced his resignation in a statement a few hours ago. Fans might be wondering if the 78-year-old will force his way back like the last time he retired.

According to a report by Dave Meltzer, Mr. McMahon is seemingly gone for good this time. Taking to X/Twitter, the wrestling journalist reported that the former WWE Chairman no longer has the majority voting power that paved the way for his return last time.

“Vince really isn't coming back this time. He doesn't have the voting power. That lawsuit made it impossible. Sponsor pullouts can be a domino and they needed to stop the dominos from falling immediately."

Mr. McMahon’s resignation came hours after Slim Jim, who had been WWE’s major sponsor for years, announced their decision to halt the partnership with the sports entertainment juggernaut amid a disturbing sex trafficking and sexual assault lawsuit allegedly accusing the former chairman of the board.

“Slim Jim values integrity and respect in all of our partnerships. Given the recent disturbing allegations against Vince McMahon, at this time we’ve decided to pause our promotional activities with WWE. This decision reflects our commitment to our brand values and responsibility to our community. We will continue to monitor the situation and base our future engagements on our values and what’s best for our brand," a spokesperson for Slim Jim said in a statement.

What the future has in store for Vince McMahon remains to be seen.

What did Vince McMahon say in his WWE & TKO resignation statement?

Vince McMahon resigned from the TKO Group Holdings' Board of Directors in the wake of the sex trafficking lawsuit. According to Deadline, Mr. McMahon reiterated his intention to defend himself against "lies" and "obscene made-up instances” while announcing his decision to step down from his position “out of respect” for fans, company officials, and sponsors.

As of this moment, the Stamford-based company has removed Mr. McMahon’s official profile from its website.

