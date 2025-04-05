Endry Saavedra vs. Mikkel Nielsen: Live round-by-round updates

The Endry Saavedra vs. Mikkel Nielsen round-by-round updates are here. They provide fans with real-time coverage and live scoring of the upcoming middleweight championship bout, making it an important matchup for the two 160-pounders.
Saavedra enters the fight with an impressive 16-1-1 record, with 13 stoppagges to his name as well. Meanwhile, Nielsen is 13-2, with only five stoppages on his record. He will require every ounce of skill at his disposal against Saavedra, with both men determined to win.
The vacant WBO International middleweight title will be on the line, and the oddsmakers at BetUS expect Saavedra to capture the belt with supreme ease, listing him as a -1200 favorite. By contrast, Nielsen is +650 underdog, who no one is expecting to win.
The event starts at 9:00 PM E.T. (Eastern Time) / 6:00 PM P.T. (Pacific Time) for American fans, while Australians can tune in at 12:00 PM A.E.D.T. (Australian Eastern Daylight Time). However, the bout itself is expected to start at around 11:10 PM E.T. / 8:10 PM P.T. / 2:10 PM A.E.D.T.
Follow Sportskeeda for play-by-play analysis and live scoring of the upcoming middleweight title fight.
Endry Saavedra vs. Mikkel Nielsen
Round 1:
Round 2:
Round 3:
Round 4:
Round 5:
Round 6:
Round 7:
Round 8:
Round 9:
Round 10: