“Energetic kids gave me energy” - Japanese superstar Takeru Segawa reveals he’s donated supplies to another school in Vietnam

Takeru Segawa continued his noble responsibilities outside the ring in Vietnam.

After spearheading his school's opening in Lam Binh county, Takeru revealed that he traveled to another school to deliver educational supplies for the students as one of his responsibilities as the 7th Generation Tiger Mask.

Takeru posted on Instagram that apart from delivering donations to the children, he also engaged in some after-school activities with the children.

He posted:

"With the kids after school🏃‍♂️⚽️ The energetic kids gave me energy🤝 Today I went to another school to deliver supplies and donations🏫."

Takeru Segawa was chosen as the 7th Generation Tiger Mask in May 2023, shortly after it was announced that he had signed exclusively with ONE Championship.

Tiger Mask started as a manga protagonist in Japan before being transformed into a real-life professional wrestling character that first competed at New Japan Pro-Wrestling.

Although Tiger Masks were often given to professional wrestlers, Takeru's overall star power within Japan warranted the iconic kickboxer the hallowed mask.

Takeru has since spearheaded donation drives in Japan and across Southeast Asia.

Earlier this year, he announced that he would donate his fight purse from ONE 172 to build a school in Vietnam.

That school was formally opened this past week, with Takeru leading the ceremonies.

Takeru Segawa says he's grateful to see children's smiles after spearheading his school's opening in Vietnam

Takeru Segawa found a new sense of fulfillment outside the ring.

The three-division K-1 Kickboxing champion led the opening of the school that he funded in Lam Binh, Vietnam, and admitted that he couldn't be any happier watching kids have a safe place to study and play.

He posted on Instagram:

"I went to Lam Binh County, Vietnam for the opening ceremony of the school I built with my fight money 🏫 I hope that the children who couldn't go to school until now will be able to study and exercise a lot from now on, find what they want to do at this school, and spend their time happily working towards their dreams."

Takeru added:

"It seems that it was also their first time to have a sports day and have school lunch, and I was happy that they were happy 🏃‍♂️🍖 Seeing the children having fun at the school I built gave me another reason to live as a fighter."

