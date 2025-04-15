“The regret won’t go away” - Japanese superstar Takeru Segawa looks at the silver lining after ONE 172 heartbreaker in Saitama

Takeru Segawa is determined to erase the bitter memory he suffered in ONE Championship's return to his homeland.

The Japanese kickboxing legend is steadily rising from the shocking defeat he suffered against Thai superstar Rodtang Jitmuangnon in their flyweight kickboxing super fight at ONE 172 in March at the historic Saitama Super Arena.

Taking to Instagram, Takeru revealed that he'll always live with the disappointing result, but he'd rather move on from the defeat than dwell on the negative aura of it all.

Takeru Segawa posted:

"No matter what I do, the regret won't go away, but even after the match is over, I'm practicing moderately and training every day as much as I can. I don't know what will happen yet, but I'm looking forward to it. I'll do my best to do what I can now."

Buoyed by his hometown fans, Takeru was determined to put on a show fitting of the venue's historic mystique.

Takeru, however, was already counted out 80 seconds into the fight when he ate a brutal left hook near the corner.

While he dreadfully came to terms with the defeat, the Japanese fans in attendance were equally shocked as Takeru with what came of the fight.

Nevertheless, Takeru is working his way back up to re-establish his pedigree in ONE Championship.

'The Natural Born Krusher' is already part of kickboxing's pantheon of greats and still has several years to further his legacy in the volatile kickboxing landscape.

Takeru is the only three-division K-1 Kickboxing champion after he captured the promotion's super bantamweight, featherweight, and super featherweight titles.

Takeru Segawa details the miasma that took over his psyche following ONE 172

Losing will always leave a negative imprint on anyone's thought process, and Japanese superstar Takeru Segawa is no different.

Following his disappointing defeat at ONE 172, Takeru detailed the negative episodes that went through his mind during the days after his loss.

He posted on Instagram:

"The time was short, but it was an incredibly exciting exchange of lives. Every morning, I wake up feeling so regretful that I feel like I'm going crazy, but no matter how much I regret it, I can't change the past. I'll move forward, looking forward, and change the future."

