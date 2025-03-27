“I feel sorry” - Japanese icon Takeru apologizes after Masaaki Noiri had to talk about his health condition following ONE 172

Takeru Segawa couldn't help but feel sorry after his close friend and Team Vasileus teammate Masaaki Noiri had to talk about his injuries following ONE 172.

Noiri, the ONE interim featherweight kickboxing world champion, revealed that Takeru was injured two weeks before taking on Rodtang Jitmuangnon in a flyweight kickboxing super fight in Sunday's main event at the historic Saitama Super Arena.

Posting on X, Takeru apologized that Noiri was the one who revealed his condition to the media.

The Japanese kickboxing icon added that his fans have nothing to worry about and should instead congratulate Noiri for his TKO win over Tawanchai PK Saenchai, the ONE featherweight Muay Thai world champion, at ONE 172.

Takeru posted:

"Everything depends on your own ability, including preparation for the match. I feel sorry for making Masaaki say this after such a great achievement in the match. I would like to offer only words of congratulations to Masaaki, who overcame many hardships and risked his life to achieve this victory."

Takeru and Rodtang are considered two of the greatest fighters of this generation, and their matchup in Saitama was billed as a major shift in combat sports.

Things were off to a blistering start, with both fighters throwing absolute haymakers in the fight's opening minute.

Takeru landed a flush right cross to Rodtang's jaw, a punch that could've at least dropped any fighter, but 'The Iron Man' is no ordinary fighter.

A second after absorbing Takeru's right hand, Rodtang uncorked a venomous left hook that took the three-division K-1 Kickboxing champion out 80 seconds into the match.

Takeru Segawa says he was dejected after letting his home fans down at ONE 172

Takeru Segawa couldn't hide his emotions when he lost to Rodtang Jitmuangnon in front of thousands of his home fans at Saitama Super Arena.

'The Natural Born Krusher' apologized to his Japanese faithful for letting them down in his highly anticipated super fight against Rodtang at ONE 172.

He said during the card's post-event press conference:

"And myself, being the last and main match, I was not able to show a performance that everyone expected. That makes it really hard and I just feel very sorry for everybody who supported me."

