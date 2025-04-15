“The mind is the limit” - Japanese kickboxing icon Takeru Segawa toughens his mindset following heartbreaker in Saitama

Takeru Segawa isn't letting a high-profile loss get in his way of extending his already indelible legacy.

The Japanese kickboxing legend suffered a shocking knockout loss to Rodtang Jitmuangnon in their flyweight kickboxing super fight in the main event of ONE 172 this March at the historic Saitama Super Arena.

Taking to Instagram, Takeru expressed his determination to get back on track following the disappointing defeat.

Takeru Segawa posted:

"The mind is the limit. As long as the mind can envision the fact that you can do something, you can do it, as long as you really believe 100 percent."

Takeru was never shy about expressing his disappointment and revealed that he went through almost unbearable mental stress following the defeat.

In previous Instagram posts and media appearances after the fight, Takeru spoke in a somber tone when describing the defeat.

Nevertheless, Takeru is already one of the greatest martial artists in Japanese history.

Takeru holds a 44-5 record in his legendary career and is the only fighter to capture the K-1 Kickboxing title across three divisions.

'The Natural Born Krusher' claimed the K-1 Kickboxing super bantamweight, featherweight, and super featherweight titles from 2015 to 2018.

In 2023, ONE Championship announced that Takeru had signed with the promotion and was immediately presented with multiple super fights within the organization.

It remains to be seen when and who Takeru will face next, but it's to be expected that the Japanese icon will deliver the fireworks any time he steps between the ONE Championship ropes.

Takeru Segawa details the mental strain he was in following his defeat at ONE 172

It's never an uplifting moment when one loses a match, and Takeru Segawa is no different.

Takeru was honest about the stress he suffered after he lost at ONE 172 in ONE Championship's return to Japan.

Taking to Instagram shortly after the event, Takeru posted:

"The time was short, but it was an incredibly exciting exchange of lives. Every morning, I wake up feeling so regretful that I feel like I'm going crazy, but no matter how much I regret it, I can't change the past. I'll move forward, looking forward, and change the future."

