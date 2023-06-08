"Enjoy retirement" - Fans demand Khamzat Chimaev fight news in recent social media post

Khamzat Chimaev is one of the most notable rising stars in the sport, but fans are beginning to get impatient with his lack of fight news and have let their thoughts be known. During a post on social media, supporters flooded him with questions on when or if he will ever return to the octagon.

'Borz' has been a revelation since joining the UFC, and is arguably the promotion's biggest young talent in many years. The prospect has fought six times in the company since arriving in 2020, winning each one with his only tough outing coming in a fight-of-the-year contender affair against Gilbert Burns.

After Chimaev uploaded a regular post on social media, fans bombarded the welterweight standout who hasn't competed inside a cage since his dominant win over Kevin Holland in September.

Supporters rushed to his post demanding the highly-touted freestyle wrestler stop wasting time and agree to a fight, while others wished him luck in his 'retirement' despite being just 29 years old.

Chimaev hasn't fought in almost an entire year, which is unheard of for the dominant contender.

Supporters have become accustomed to the Swede's active schedule inside the UFC. After witnessing him fight three times a year since joining the company, they've had to wait patiently during his unexpected recent absence.

Khamzat Chimaev's next fight: Who is the rumored upcoming opponent for 'Borz'?

As fans wait for fight news, it seems all signs are pointing to Khamzat Chimaev returning to the octagon at UFC 294 in Abu Dhabi later this year, but who will he be locking horns with?

Although details on what weight he will continue at going forward are somewhat clouded, reports are suggesting that his next outing will be against former champion Kamaru Usman.

Both men have hinted at the bout over social media and will likely find themselves competing in a clash with serious title implications on the line for the winner, should this fight be made official.

KAMARU USMAN @USMAN84kg I stop him in 4. Watch the tapes I stop him in 4. Watch the tapes 😤😤

