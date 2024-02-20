“Enjoy this, it goes by quick” - Hunter Campbell crashes interview to offer words of wisdom to Ilia Topuria post UFC 298 triumph, fans react

Ilia Topuria's historic victory at UFC 298 wasn't just about his stunning knockout of Alexander Volkanovski and his rise to featherweight champion. It marked a first for both Spain and Georgia, finally securing their place in the UFC champions' circle.

Born in Germany to Georgian parents, he moved to Spain as a teenager and ultimately embraced both nations as his own. This unique background made his championship win even more special.

Amidst the post-fight euphoria, UFC President Dana White and matchmaker Hunter Campbell crashed Topuria's interview to offer their congratulations.

Campbell said:

"Enjoy this, it goes by quick."

Campbell's words struck a chord with fans online. Many acknowledged the fleeting nature of championship glory, commenting:

"Enjoy this it goes by quick" man hunter ain't lying"

""Enjoy this. It goes by quick”. Words to live by as a UFC champion"

"Great moment. Ufc knows how special he is"

"He’s gonna be a legend"

Doctor explains why Paulo Costa's kick didn't drop Robert Whittaker, but Ilia Topuria's punch knocked out Alexander Volkanovski

Two contrasting finishes left fans perplexed at UFC 298. While Robert Whittaker weathered Paulo Costa's head kick despite its visual impact, Ilia Topuria's punch sent Alexander Volkanovski crashing in the main event. In a recent video on YouTube, Dr. Brian Sutterer broke down the physics of momentum behind each strike.

Costa's spinning head kick, despite its viciousness, lacked the necessary momentum transfer to drop Whittaker. "Conservation of momentum," Sutterer explained, highlighting that Whittaker's backward movement negated the full impact of the kick. The force dissipated, resulting in a significant blow but not a knockout.

In contrast, Topuria's right hook landed perfectly on a moving Volkanovski. Sutterer elucidated, saying:

“If we compare that thought to what happened with Volkanovski, we’re going to see the exact opposite here. I’m not sure if it was because Volkanovski was trying to move away from another potential little left hook but what do we see but Volkanovski’s head go into directly where Topuria’s fist is coming..."

"Now Volkanovski’s head, he has momentum going in this direction, velocity coming inward combined with the momentum of Topuria’s fist coming from this side and so that’s going to result in a move violent transfer of energy.”

Check out Dr. Brian Sutterer break down Ilia Topuria and Paulo Costa's strikes in the video below (4:42):