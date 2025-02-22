  • home icon
  • "Erdogan was too cool" - Fans feel Shamil Erdogan's stone-cold power in stunning KO of Aung La N Sang at ONE 171 in Qatar

By Karl Batungbacal
Modified Feb 22, 2025 02:01 GMT
Aung La N Sang (right) congratulates Shamil Erdogan (left) for his big win at ONE 171. [Photo via: ONE Championship]
ONE Championship fans are raving about how easily Turkish MMA star Shamil Erdogan captured his second victory over former ONE middleweight and light heavyweight MMA world champion Aung La N Sang at ONE 171: Qatar on Thursday, Feb. 20.

When they first crossed paths last September, 'The Burmese Python' and Erdogan's bout reached the second round, where the latter earned the TKO win at the 2:48 mark. This time, the Krepost Fight Club and Tiger Muay Thai athlete only needed 28 seconds to pull off the knockout, thanks to a monstrous head kick.

Check out the finish below, which ONE posted on Instagram:

Fans trooped to the comments section to give Erdogan his well-deserved flowers, writing:

"Aung is manifique fighter, and not an easy pis definitely.. but Şamil Erdoğan was too cool in this fight 🔥👏🇹🇷(asalim bayraklari)"
"Erdogan is monstrous he has the physique of a heavyweight at ONE, I would like to see him knock out Grishenko 😏"
"@lion_no_sleep smash everybody brother ☝🏼🔥"
"You will see Turkish power 💪😎🇹🇷"
"We had no doubts about him 🔥"
"Türkish Power 🇹🇷🔥"
Screenshot of fans&#039; comments. [ONE Championship/Instagram]
With the victory, Erdogan's career record now stands at an unblemished 11-0 with seven finishes.

Shamil Erdogan earns performance bonus for finish of Aung La N Sang

Shamil Erdogan barely broke a sweat in his anticipated rematch with Aung La N Sang at ONE 171. ONE Championship Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong acknowledged his efforts by awarding him a $50,000 performance bonus.

The 34-year-old is one of five fighters to pocket some extra cash, joining undisputed ONE strawweight MMA world champion Joshua Pacio, Roberto Soldic, Ayaka Miura, and ONE lightweight submission grappling world champion Kade Ruotolo.

The full replay of ONE 171 is available to fans who purchased the pay-per-view at watch.onefc.com.

