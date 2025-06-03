Erin Blanchfield eyes Alexa Grasso or Natália Silva as she waits on title shot

UFC flyweight contender Erin Blanchfield recently appeared on The Ariel Helwani Show, where she said that she is eyeing a potential fight against Alexa Grasso or Natália Silva next, after the last-minute cancellation of her scheduled bout against Maycee Barber at UFC Vegas 107.

Blanchfield showcases an impressive professional MMA record of 13-2 and secured a unanimous decision victory against Rose Namajunas in her last outing. She was moments away from making her walk to the octagon this past weekend; however, she was informed that the fight was scrapped due to a medical issue suffered by Barber.

'Cold Blooded' said that she wants to continue proving herself and wants to face a top contender before eventually getting a shot at the flyweight championship. She hinted at a potential bout against Grasso or Silva in a bid to climb the flyweight rankings. She went on to say that MMA is an unpredictable sport, and she would also welcome a title shot in her next bout.

"I could fight someone like [Natália Silva] in the meantime, that or [Alexa Grasso]. Any of those girls to kind of keep proving myself. I feel like, without fighting on Saturday, it would be nice to get another fight, but I wouldn't say no to a title either. I feel like with MMA and fighting, you never know what's going to happen."

Check out Erin Blanchfield's comments below:

Erin Blanchfield labels Maycee Barber unprofessional

Erin Blanchfield has let her frustration with Maycee Barber be known after the final-minute cancelation of their bout on May 31. Blanchfield appeared in front of the media and slammed Barber's approach and preparation for the fight.

Barber missed weight a day before her fight, and as a result, had to surrender a sizable portion of her purse. On fight day, she reportedly suffered a seizure in the locker room and required urgent medical attention.

Blanchfield stated that she would not be willing to match up with Barber again in the future and labeled her approach 'unprofessional.' She also urged 'The Future' to change her weight class and "fix her life."

Check out the post below:

