Erin Blanchfield goes feral on "unprofessional" Maycee Barber following UFC Vegas 107 main event cancellation: "She needs to fix her life" 

Erin Blanchfield let her feelings be known following a frustrating end to fight week for the flyweight contender. She was scheduled to face Maycee Barber in the main event of UFC Vegas 107 on May 31. However, a last-second medical issue caused Barber to be withdrawn from the fight as per a medical physician's orders as she was about to walk to the octagon. 'The Future' had also missed weight by 0.5 pounds the previous day, and despite irking Blanchfield, she was happy to receive a portion of Barber's purse for the weight miss.

But 'Cold Blooded' was far less pleased with his scheduled opponent after news broke that their fight would not take place. The No.4 ranked flyweight contender slammed Barber for being unprofessional and made it clear that she would not accept another fight against her.

Erin Blanchfield appeared in front of the media following the cancellation of the UFC Vegas 107 main event, where she said:

"I feel like I'm still pretty [much] in disbelief right now. I feel like I was in disbelief yesterday when she missed weight, because we knew about this fight since January. You could have been 50 pounds over weight [then], and still made weight. She missed weight, then she gets to Saturday, she gets to the locker room, I'm fully ready to go, she's supposed to be ready to go. Supposedly now she has all these health issues right before we're about to fight."

She continued:

"I think it's pretty crazy, pretty unprofessiona. Yeah, I wouldn't want to fight her again... I was told she had a seizure in the locker room. I don't know how or why exactly that was caused... When she missed weight yesterday I definitely thought that was strang. I didn't care, I was going to take her money... She needs to look at another division, she needs to fix her life, she needs to just fix herself. I think she's a complete mess in every aspect of her entire life."

Check out Erin Blanchfield's comments on Maycee Barber below (via MMAJunkie):

Expand Tweet

Having not competed since November 2024, Erin Blanchfield will certainly be eager to schedule another fight as soon as possible.

