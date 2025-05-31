Erin Blanchfield issues bold preview for Maycee Barber clash at UFC Vegas 107 after weight-miss drama: "She's never been there"

Erin Blanchfield recently voiced a confident stance ahead of her flyweight showdown with Maycee Barber. Blanchfield and Barber are scheduled to square off in the main event of UFC Vegas 107 this weekend at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas.

However, at Friday’s official weigh-ins, while Blanchfield successfully hit the flyweight mark at exactly 125 pounds, Barber came in at 126.5 pounds, half a pound over the non-title fight limit. Despite the miss, the bout will proceed as scheduled, with 'The Future' forfeiting 20% of her fight purse as a penalty.

During a recent interview with UFC reporter Megan Olivi, 'Cold Blooded' voiced her satisfaction that the bout is still going ahead despite Barber's weight miss:

"I hope she still recovers and fights on Saturday even though she missed weight. I'm happy to get the extra money — I don't really mind. Half a pound's not going to do anything, and I still plan on winning Saturday."

Blanchfield also confidently asserted her intention to lean on her experience and drag her opponent into the later rounds, where she expects to impose her will and break her down:

"Since my last two fights, I've went the full five rounds. I know how my cardio feels in those types of fights. I know I'll be there the entire time. You know, she's never been there. She hasn't been in that deep water, and I think it's going to be a rude awakening for her."

Erin Blanchfield fires back at Maycee Barber for questioning her skillset

At the media day ahead of their UFC Vegas 107 showdown, Maycee Barber openly criticized Erin Blanchfield, describing her as a fighter with a limited skill set who relies too heavily on her grappling credentials:

"I think Erin's a one-dimensional fighter, and I think I've made that pretty known. She has her grappling and she has her wrestling ability, but aside from that, I don't think she's a great striker. She's not a finisher, and she's not a dangerous fighter."

However, Barber’s remarks didn’t sit well with ‘Cold Blooded,’ who responded that she remains unfazed by the comments and is fully confident in executing her strategy come fight night:

"Most of the time, I feel like I brush it off. People have got to say what they’ve got to say. I know who I am as a fighter, and I know I’m well-rounded."

