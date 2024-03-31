Erin Blanchfield issues six-word statement after decision loss against Manon Fiorot at UFC Atlantic City

Erin Blanchfield's six-fight winning streak was snapped by Manon Fiorot on March 30 when they met in the main event of UFC Atlantic City.

The American made her promotional debut in 2021, and surged to the top of the flyweight division after dominating all her opponents. After rising as high as No.2 in the division, she was paired with striking specialist Fiorot, who was ranked No.3 ahead of their fight.

'Cold Blooded' found it difficult to work her way past the accurate jab of her opponent, who held a noticeable size advantage over Blanchfield. The 24-year-old was unable to employ her grappling-heavy approach, and was handed a unanimous decision defeat.

Following the result, the flyweight contender took to Instagram to share a short message with her fans, writing this:

"Rough night, I'll be back better."

Fortunately for the American, she should only drop one position in the rankings, and will likely swap places with Fiorot, who remains undefeated in the promotion with a 7-0 record in the UFC.

Erin Blanchfield vs. Maycee Barber next? 'The Future' takes aim at 'Cold Blooded'

Maycee Barber and Erin Blanchfield have recently taken aim at one another during respective interviews.

Ahead of her clash with Manon Fiorot at UFC Atlantic City this weekend, Blanchfield blasted Barber for her trash-talk, given that she had pulled out of a clash with 'Cold Blooded", albeit due to injury.

'The Future' has now responded to Blanchfield during a recent interview with James Lynch. She said this:

"Erin's fighting the leftovers, and she's fighting girls after I've already changed them. JJ Aldrich after I beat her was never the same fighter ever again... Erin doesn't have the power that I have so for her to say that, I think it's completely ignorant."

Barber continued:

"She's trying to create the storyline and the drama... I was scheduled to fight Montana De Le Rosa and Montana got her ankle torn. I needed a replacement, so they offered me Erin and I said yes. Then right after that I tore my ankle."

Watch Barber respond to Erin Blanchfield below from 16:25:

Given Barber's position at No.4 in the division, a potential clash could be scheduled by the promotion, with things heating up between the flyweights.