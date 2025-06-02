Erin Blanchfield opens up about "bittersweet" fallout from UFC Vegas 107, says she was compensated for Maycee Barber fight cancelation

Erin Blanchfield recently reflected on the fallout of her canceled UFC Vegas 107 main event bout against Maycee Barber last Saturday and how the promotion handled the situation.
Blanchfield and Barber were set to clash, with the UFC's social media already posting that the main event was moments away. However, before both preparing to make their walkouts, the bout was scrapped after 'The Future' had a medical emergency that made her unable to compete.
Barber has since released a statement apologizing to the UFC and Blanchfield for the bout falling through at the last minute and promised to get to the bottom of her medical issues.
In her latest appearance on The Ariel Helwani Show, Blanchfield described her reaction to what transpired both at the weigh-ins and then the night of their scheduled main event. She mentioned that she accepts Barber's apology and disclosed that the UFC paid her in full, as well as a percentage of her opponent's purse. Blanchfield said:
"Hunter [Campbell] came into the room and told me that... I'll be paid everything. My show and win... I believe I still get 20% of her show money cause she did show... It's bittersweet because at least I was able to get paid, so I'll still be able to take care of myself in that sense. But, I fight because I do really love it. It is a job and getting paid is important, but it is a passion job for me, so it's still super deflating.
Check out Erin Blanchfield's comments below:
Erin Blanchfield describes feelings after cancelled bout
Erin Blanchfield also described how she felt after her fight against Maycee Barber was canceled, which made her realize that she wouldn't be competing after all her preparation.
In the aforementioned clip, Blanchfield admitted that it was gut-wrenching not being able to share the same experience as the other competitors on the card. She said:
"I don't think I realized until yesterday and today how I'm so jealous that I wasn't able to fight or even like, taking out my braids. Everything was just so weird like, having doing that without having fought. So, yeah, that was pretty upsetting."
Check out live broadcast notifying viewers that Erin Blanchfield vs. Maycee Barber was canceled below: