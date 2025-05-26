Erin Blanchfield questions Maycee Barber's reliability ahead of UFC Vegas 107 bout: "Pulled out of fights pretty frequently"

Erin Blanchfield recently opened up about her upcoming bout against Maycee Barber and questioned her opponent's reliability. Blanchfield brought up Barber's history of withdrawing from bouts and admitted that it initially caused some skepticism.

Blanchfield and Barber are scheduled to serve as the headliner for UFC Vegas 107, which takes place this Saturday at the Apex. Both competitors are looking to position themselves nicely in the women's flyweight title picture and could make a strong argument for a future title shot with a decisive win.

In her latest conversation with MMA Fighting, Blanchfield questioned Barber being an unreliable opponent due to the number of bouts she has been forced to withdraw from due to injury. 'Cold Blooded' mentioned that she agreed to fight 'The Future' because she wanted to remain active and believes she is well prepared even if there is a last-minute change in opponent. She said:

"Maycee is someone that has pulled out of fights pretty frequently. She kind of has a history of that. So, you know, there's always a worry but that could happen with anyone at the same time. And then, a lot of the other top flyweights were already booked because they were booked [at UFC 315]. So, I think it just made sense and so far she's still in the fight, so hopefully it stays that way. I'm just staying ready... Regardless if opponent changes, I'm ready to go."

Check out Erin Blanchfield's comments below:

Erin Blanchfield makes feelings known on UFC women's flyweight title picture

Erin Blanchfield also shared her thoughts on the current landscape of the UFC women's flyweight division and the title picture.

In the aforementioned clip, Blanchfield noted that the division does not have a definitive contender for Valentina Shevchenko and mentioned that her upcoming bout against Barber will have high stakes as a result:

"I don't think it's clear cut. I think how the fight with me and Maycee goes, like, if I go in there and I finish her and I have a really good performance, I think that puts me ahead. I think in the division right now, where there isn't a clear contender, I think it matters how you win the fight. So, I'm preparing to win my fight as exciting as possible."

Check out the poster for UFC Vegas 107 featuring Erin Blanchfield and Maycee Barber below:

