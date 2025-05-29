Erin Blanchfield reacts to Maycee Barber taking shots at her ahead of UFC Vegas 107 clash

Soon after Maycee Barber's verbal criticisms, Erin Blanchfield shared her response. Both of the women's flyweight fighters are currently scheduled to headline the UFC Vegas 107 Fight Night this weekend.

Despite Blanchfield's impressive UFC career record of 7-1 and her dominant victories over several top fighters, Barber was very critical of her fighting style. During the media day interview leading up to their clash, 'The Future' referred to Blanchfield as a "one-dimensional" fighter, saying:

"I think Erin's a one-dimensional fighter, and I think I've made that pretty known. She has her grappling and she has her wrestling ability, but aside from that, I don't think she's a great striker. She's not a finisher, and she's not a dangerous fighter. She has some submission wins, but what makes me different from her is I go out there to hurt you, and I go out there to make you bleed."

Soon after, 'Cold Blooded' addressed Barber's critical assessment of her fighting style. Revealing that she typically brushes off such criticism and expressed confidence in her abilities as a well-rounded fighter, saying:

"Most of the time, I feel like I brush it off. People have got to say what they’ve got to say. I know who I am as a fighter, and I know I’m well-rounded."

Check out Erin Blanchfield's comments below (1:12):

Erin Blanchfield previews a potential fight against Valentina Shevchenko

Erin Blanchfield and Maycee Barber are both in contention for a title shot against Valentina Shevchenko after UFC Vegas 107.

During the aforementioned interview, Blanchfield was asked about the prospect of fighting the UFC women's flyweight champion. In response, she confidently expressed her belief that she can take the title from Shevchenko, saying:

"Well, I definitely plan on winning. I would love to take that title off of her. She's been a legend in the sport and especially in the flyweight division. So, that would be my plan." [3:23]

Shevchenko is regarded as one of the top fighters in the UFC. With a career spanning nearly a decade and impressive victories over several top contenders, 'Bullet' has established a strong reputation in the promotion, a fact which was also recognized by Blanchfield.

