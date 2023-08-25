Erling Haaland trolls KSI as he watches the YouTuber's emotional rant against Manchester City in front of him

It was announced earlier today that football superstar Erling Haaland was signed as an ambassador for KSI and Logan Paul's energy drink, PRIME.

In a hilarious video that has made the rounds on social media, Haaland can be seen standing alongside KSI and watching a video KSI had posted in March of 2023.

In the original video, KSI can be seen downplaying Manchester City's chances of winning the coveted UEFA Champions League, and the English Premier League. He clearly expresses pessimism at the idea of Manchester City, whom Erling Haaland plays for, lifting any silverware.

This, however, was proven to be folly, as City went on a historic run, winning both the EPL and the Champions League. In the rant, KSI says:

"You're gonna be scoring all those goals and you're gonna be trophyless this season bro. You ain't winning the Premier League, let's be real. Man City have never won a Champions League and even though they brought you, still ain't winning the thing."

In a newer video, Haaland can be seen laughing at KSI for his predictions, while KSI, who looks bemused, has nothing to say. KSI posted the video to his Twitter, alongside the caption:

"Touché…"

While Haaland is known to be extremely competitive, it looks like the video is in jest as he has signed with PRIME and agreed to be their ambassador.

KSI to face Tommy Fury on October 14th

KSI's next foray into the world of influencer boxing will be on October 14th in Manchester, England, when he takes on Tommy Fury in the main-event of 'The PRIME Card.'

He will be hoping to one-up his rival Jake Paul by doing what he couldn't by defeating the half-brother of heavyweight boxing King, Tyson Fury. Tommy Fury, on the other hand, is a legitimate professional boxer, and will most definitely be KSI's toughest test in the ring to date.

With a win, the narrative will be set for him to face Jake Paul, which is arguably the biggest fight in the world of influencer boxing. All eyes will be on the card to see who comes out victorious in the main-event, as well as the co-main event.

In the co-main, fans will see Logan Paul throw down with Dillon Danis in a bout that has become very personal through the course of the build-up.