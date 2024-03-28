Errol Spence Jr.'s coach talks about not being in contact with him for weeks amidst rumors of them parting ways - "I’m focused on my other guys"

Errol Spence Jr. has not competed since suffering the first loss of his career, a TKO defeat against Terence Crawford in July, 2023.

The fight was labeled as arguably the biggest fight in the last thirty years of the sport, as both men battled it out for the status of undisputed welterweight champion.

'The Truth' stated in his post-fight interview that he would be moving to super welterweight following the defeat, and many hoped the rematch with 'Bud' would take place, which has now fallen through

There have been rumors over recent weeks that the former WBA, WBC and IBF champion has split with his longtime trainer Derrick James.

James, who is currently preparing Ryan Garcia and Frank Martin for respective title fights in upcoming months, was recently interviewed by Cigar Talk. He was asked for any updates on the future of Spence Jr., and said this:

"I'm focused on my other guys so I'm really not, I talked to him maybe three weeks ago... You got to focus on everybody, you can't look back. That's the issue, everybody keeps looking back. You can't look forward and be looking back. Everything's in front of you. Mentally, I guess he's okay."

Watch Derrick James discuss Errol Spence Jr. below from 11:40:

Errol Spence Jr. hints that Derrick James demanded pay-per-view points amid rumors of their split

One of boxing's longest standing partnerships between trainer and fighter appears to have come to an end as Errol Spence Jr. and Derrick James seem to have parted ways.

The pair have worked together since 'The Truth' was an amateur, and together they have achievemed greatness. But as rumors of their split continue to grow, there have been suggestions that the root of their beef lies in compensation for last year's clash with Terence Crawford.

Some have claimed that the former welterweight champion has not paid James for his services for the fight. But a recently post on X that was liked by Spence Jr. indicates that the trainer requested pay-per-view points for the fight.

@dantheboxingman took a screenshot of the boxer's likes on X, which included a post by @TSavage60967971, who wrote this:

"He did, Derrick wanted ppv percentage too but Errol wasn't going for that."

See the post liked by Errol Spence Jr. below:

The post has now either been deleted, or removed from Spence Jr.'s likes, as it no longer shows up under his account.