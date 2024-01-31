“Will fight Canelo in September” - Terence Crawford - Errol Spence rematch reportedly in shambles due to “variety of reasons,” fans react

The rematch between Terence Crawford and Errol Spence Jr. has reportedly fallen through. Fans have reacted to the same.

In July 2023, Crawford and Spence fought for the undisputed welterweight world title in one of the most highly anticipated boxing matches of the year. The debates about who would win were intense, but ‘Bud’ eventually proved that he was the superior fighter by battering ‘The Truth’ before ending the fight with a ninth-round TKO.

Following the disappointing defeat, Spence and his team released several statements about wanting to book a rematch against Crawford. Per usual, the complex structure of boxing negotiations led to the second fight not materializing.

Earlier today, Michael Benson shared a Dan Rafael report about the situation by tweeting:

“The Terence Crawford vs Errol Spence rematch reportedly now looks like it is not going to happen. It's claimed this is due to a "variety of reasons" including the fact Spence recently had cataract surgery. [According to @DanRafael1]”

Fans filled the comment section with various responses:

“Guess the rumors are true, crawford will fight canelo in September, not benavidez unfortunately”

“It's fine. I actually didnt want to see it a second time since Bud dominated the first fight. The only ones that are mad are the Spence fanboys making excuses saying it shoulda been at 154 but before the fight happened, they were saying that Spence was going to run through Bud lol they can cope. I personally wanna see Bud vs Tszyu or Bud vs Mell at 154 next.”

“Spence aint really wanna go through that again”

“Crawford doesn’t want smoke w Spence at 154”

“I thought there was a rematch clause that Spence activated”

“Glad to hear this. We saw everything we needed to see in their bout. People who thought it would be different because of a few pounds are incredibly naive”

Is Terence Crawford fighting Canelo Alvarez next?

In 2023, Canelo Alvarez fought and won two unanimous decisions against John Ryder and Jermell Charlo. The Mexican superstar further proved that he’s the biggest draw in professional boxing and is expected to produce more must-see matchups in 2024.

Although nothing has been confirmed, Canelo is reportedly planning to fight Terence Crawford and Jermall Charlo in the next 12 months. Fans have called for him to take on David Benavidez instead, but it’s unclear if the undisputed super middleweight world champion is interested.

