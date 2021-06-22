'Especially the girl'- Michael Bisping jokes about taking on an entire boxing family he met at a gas station

Michael Bisping recently shared an interesting encounter on a recent episode of the 'Believe You Me' podcast. The incident took place when the former UFC middleweight champion came across a family while driving back from Vegas.

According to Michael Bisping, he was about to get into a confrontation with the family who was blocking his way inside a gas station. In hindsight, however, Bisping admitted that he might have been wise to walk away because the family comprised boxers. Recalling the incident, Bisping told co-host Luis J. Gomez:

"And I go into the garage and get myself a coffee and one of the people got up,'Are you Bisping? Are you the UFC fighter?' I'm like, 'Ya ya.' And they turned out to be one of the nicest family ever. And they are all UFC fans but they had just come back from a boxing tournament. And they all had medals on. They had won gold medals, there was a little kid that had won one. There was a girl that had won one and there was a big heavyweight, he'd won one as well. So maybe it's a good job that I didn't beat that horn."

Bisping also claimed to be capable of taking on the entire family with ease if need be. When Luis J. Gomez asked how many he could take on in a hypothetical scenario, Michael Bisping joked:

'The f***ing lot of them. The lot of them. Right. Especially the girl!"

How did Michael Bisping meet the family?

Michael Bisping encountered the family in one of California's desert towns, though he wasn't sure which. Speaking about his initial irate approach, Michael Bisping said:

"Now when I was driving home from Vegas the other night, I stopped for gas in Baker or Barstow, one of these weirdo desert towns. And I was driving on to the gas station, there was a car and a bunch of people got out of the car. And they were just like standing in front of me. They weren't getting out of the way. There's still daylight and I wanna beat the daylight. I wanna get through the desert before it gets black and stuff like that. And they are just standing there! Blocking the way with their car and I almost beat the horn and say, 'Hey! Get the f**k out.' But I didn't."

Edited by Utathya Ghosh