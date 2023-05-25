ESPN gets slammed for 'delusional' take on Conor McGregor vs. Khabib Nurmagomedov fight

ESPN has been slammed by fans for a rather 'delusional' take on Conor McGregor vs. Khabib Nurmagomedov.

McGregor and Nurmagomedov entered the octagon back in 2018 in what was arguably the most heated rivalry the sport has ever seen. The bout was ultimately won by 'The Eagle' in the fourth round via submission.

Nearly five years after the bout, discussions surrounding the fight have still not ended and the official Twitter handle of ESPN MMA sparked yet another debate online after sharing a "Hot Take". The page posted about a tweet from a fan who suggested Conor McGregor was up 3-0 heading into the fourth round of his fight against Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 229.

It is worth noting that Nurmagomedov had won the first two rounds of the fight, while McGregor won the third round as per the official scorecards. The tweet has certainly not sat well with fans who have slammed the media outlet for reposting a tweet which seems to be a troll.

"This is an ESPN tweet!?"

"Shut up @espnmma"

"Never thought I'd see the day where ESPN has to post for clout"

"Why would you even give that take a spotlight"

"Hot take? more like a far fetch bro"

"Ohh I see what’s going on, this is now a troll page…"

"Wyd ESPN?! Really?!"

"Slow day in creative at the worldwide leader."

"Why would you reshare a blatant troll?"

"Delusional"

Conor McGregor vs. Khabib Nurmagomedov: How did 'The Notorious' react to Nurmagomedov's retirement?

Conor McGregor's recently released Netflix documentary, 'McGregor Forever' showcased the moment when 'The Notorious' was watching Khabib Nurmagomedov's last bout in the octagon against Justin Gaethje.

Following the bout, Nurmagomedov announced his reaction and surprisingly, McGregor had a heartwarming reaction to it. 'The Notorious' clapped and mentioned how 'The Eagle' always spoke about retiring from the sport early. He said:

"Although I know, you know, he's always had retirement on his mind. He's not...he doesn't really want to be in there too much I don't think. So, it is what it is. He said he had a conversation with his mother and talked to her for three days, so it is what it is."

