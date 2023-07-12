"Estimated to make £12 at the gate" - OnlyFa*s star Astrid Wett's new promotion and next fight expected to flop after parting ways with KSI's Misfits

OnlyFans star Astrid Wett recently launched her own boxing promotion after seemingly parting ways with YouTuber-turned-boxer KSI's Misfits.

The 22-year-old also took to social media to announce her next outing against Alexia Grace on July 29. The fight will be streamed on YouTube.

When popular boxing-based Twitter handle @IfnBoxing tweeted the news, fans expressed their mixed reactions about the bout in the comments section.

IFN @IfnBoxing Following her claims about misfits, Astrid Wett started her own promotion and will be fighting Alexis Grace on July 29th, streaming on YouTube🥊 Following her claims about misfits, Astrid Wett started her own promotion and will be fighting Alexis Grace on July 29th, streaming on YouTube🥊👀 https://t.co/N7wf49fjlQ

One fan joked about Astrid Wett making a dismal sum of money for the fight and wrote:

"Estimated to make £12 at the gate."

Another fan agreed with that sentiment, and write:

"This is gonna flop so hard."

One keen-eyed fan pointed out:

"Nah she even took misfits “001” font."

One user referenced the OnlyFans careers of the two boxers and joked:

"Lmao I bet the locker room scene they do after gets 100x the views the fight does."

Another fan joked:

"Yea I think my local taxi boxing gets more viewers then this fight."

One user wrote:

"Oh she was serious lol. Good luck getting viewers that aren’t Keemstar lol."

izzy! @izzy_dickinson



One fan pointed out that a fight on YouTube can hardly be considered a promotion fight:

"That ain’t a promotion big bro that’s YouTube."

F0GGYSZNISMETA @FoggyWalkisMeta



But she has to realize there is alot that goes into arranging a fight like research does people actually want this ,how long to properly promote this and so much more



What did Astrid Wett say about KSI's Misfits promotion?

Astrid Wett recently sounded off on KSI's Misfits promotion for failing to secure her an opponent. Since winning her first boxing title in March, the 22-year-old Englishwoman has been itching for a fight.

Wett won her debut boxing match against Keeley Colbran via an impressive knockout in October last year. The 22-year-old won her second fight against AJ Bunker in March via a majority decision to be crowned the Misfits flyweight champion.

Astrid Wett recently slammed the influencer’s boxing promotion for failing to get her a fight. She said:

"KSI and Misfits, I have had enough. Ever since my fight in March you have shown me no support. I have constantly been messaging to try and arrange another fight and I’ve been in training too. It’s so poor and frustrating."

She continued:

"I even have a fight that the fans want to see versus Alexia and you won’t even put it on. I’ve even offered to fight for free, absolute mugs guys, I’m gonna start my own promotion and do it myself because I can’t be ar*ed."

