UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski suffered a shocking second-round knockout loss to challenger Ilia Topuria at UFC 298. This marked the end of Volkanovski's five-year reign and second consecutive knockout defeat, raising concerns about his health.

However, Volkanovski's coach, Eugene Bareman, provided a positive update, stating that the fighter isn't exhibiting any concussion symptoms and appears to be recovering better than he did after his previous knockout loss to Islam Makhachev.

In a recent interview with Combat TV, the CKB head coach said:

"In terms of like his [concussion] symptoms, he doesn't have any symptoms which is not the case in the last knockout. There is so many variables when it comes to like having a knockout and how many symptoms you suffer and all of that... He seems to not be as affected by this concussion as he was by the last one. He definitely needs to rest. He needs to rest his head. "

Bareman said, highlighting the absence of concerning symptoms compared to the Makhachev fight. He emphasized the need for 'The Great' to rest and recover but revealed the fighter's desire for a rematch later this year.

"He'll also be keen to get that rematch this year."

Check out Bareman's comments below:

Volkanovski, widely regarded as one of the greatest featherweights of all time, faces an uncertain future following his back-to-back losses. While Bareman's update is encouraging, it remains to be seen if Volkanovski can return to his dominant form and reclaim the title.

Eugene Bareman crowns Khabib Nurmagomedov the MMA GOAT

City Kickboxing head coach Eugene Bareman has declared Khabib Nurmagomedov the greatest mixed martial artist of all time.

Bareman, known for his work with Israel Adesanya and Alexander Volkanovski, values both offensive and defensive prowess in his fighters. He believes Nurmagomedov embodies this ideal perfectly, highlighting his unparalleled ability to dominate opponents while minimizing damage.

"He could go into the ring and come out of it relatively unscathed. In addition to this, he's one of the few athletes who managed to leave the sport on top. From all my years of being involved in martial arts, I know that it is the most difficult thing to do."

Check out Eugene Bareman's comments below:

