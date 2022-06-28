Watch: Israel Adesanya's coach, Eugene Bareman, plays a hilarious prank on the middleweight champion ahead of UFC 276

Israel Adesanya's coach, Eugene Bareman, recently had some light-hearted fun with 'The Last Stylebender' ahead of his fight at UFC 276.

In the first episode of ALL ACCESS, uploaded to Adesanya's YouTube channel, the UFC middleweight champion could be seen heading to Las Vegas in preparation for his upcoming title bout alongside his team. Upon his arrival in Las Vegas, Adesanya met with his coach, who ushered him into a dark room with a rather scary-looking clown set up to greet him.

Although 'The Last Stylebender' was initially scared out of his wits, he eventually joined in with his teammates and had a hearty laugh about the entire prank.

Watch the prank pulled by Eugene Bareman on 'The Last Stylebender' below:

Israel Adesanya is all set to face Jared Cannonier at the main event of UFC 276 with his middleweight title on the line. This fight, scheduled for July 2, 2022, at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, United States, will be the Kiwi's sixth title defense.

'The Last Stylebender' has an impressive pro record of 22-1-0 and remains unbeaten in the middleweight division. However, his upcoming match against Jared Cannonier is going to be no cake walk and could prove to be one of the toughest matches of his career, as predicted by several MMA pundits.

Kenny Florian claims Israel Adesanya will "stay the champ" after UFC 276

In a recent episode of the Anik & Florian Podcast, Kenny Florian predicted that Israel Adesanya would be able to successfully defend his title against Jared Cannonier at UFC 276.

Even though the 46-year-old MMA commentator praised 'The Killa Gorilla' as a tough and intelligent fighter, he believes that 'The Last Stylebender' possesses great agility and footwork that will help the champ "stay the champ."

Casting his prediction for the upcoming middleweight title fight between the two, Florian had this to say:

"I've been so impressed with the changes that Jared Cannonier has made in his life, in his technique and his approach. He's a very impressive dude. Very intelligent guy... Cannonier is so tough. But footwork is gonna be an issue... and range is gonna be an issue. If you don't have good footwork and you are down on reach."

"So I think Izzy [Israel Adesanya] takes this one. His reach, his tools, his weapons, his speed, his footwork primarily for me is going to be the difference here. The champ gotta stay the champ."

You can check out Kenny Florian's preview of the upcoming UFC 276 event below:

