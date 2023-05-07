Despite not having many big names on the fight card, UFC 288 was a star-studded affair as multiple celebrities were in attendance for the event. The list of UFC 288 celebrities included names like Euphoria star Sydney Sweeney and Action Bronson.

Both stars were excited to witness the fights as can be seen from the videos below:

"Hey it's Sydney Sweeney. So excited to be here at the fights. It's gonna be fun."

UFC @ufc



@Sydney_Sweeney taking in the action at The stars are out tonight! 🤩@Sydney_Sweeney taking in the action at #UFC288 The stars are out tonight! 🤩@Sydney_Sweeney taking in the action at #UFC288 https://t.co/rFG4bcflJN

New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy, along with his wife Tammy Snyder Murphy, also attended the fight event on April 6.

MMA legend and UFC Hall of Famer Don Frye also enjoyed the fights live on Saturday night. Current light heavyweight king Jamahal Hill also visited the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey to witness the fight event live.

UFC @ufc Can you spot all the fighters Octagon-side at #UFC288 Can you spot all the fighters Octagon-side at #UFC288? 👀 https://t.co/PwVubyB6LJ

Several other MMA fighters including Kelvin Gastelum, Cory Sandhagen, Justin Gaethje, Irene Aldana, Chris Weidman, Jim Miller, Frankie Edgar, Kevin Holland, Erin Blanchfield, Sean O'Malley, Chan Sung Jung aka 'The Korean Zombie' were also present in the arena for the event.

UFC 288 will mark the return of former multi-division champion Henry Cejudo. After a three-year hiatus, 'The Messenger' will step inside the octagon against Aljamain Sterling with the bantamweight title on the line.

In the co-main event, Gilbert Burns and Belal Muhammad will lock horns to get one step closer to a title shot.

UFC 288 Celebrities: MMA fans react to Sean O'Malley's entrance in the arena

Although UFC 288 was full of celebrities, not every one of them got a warm reception from the world. UFC's rising star Sean O'Malley's presence in the arena did not please some MMA fans on the internet.

Many people took to Twitter to slam 'Suga' for showing up at the event.

One individual criticized the UFC for promoting O'Malley on their social media pages, while another called him 'overrated'.

"This guy looks like a clown and fights like a clown. Kind of shocked to see this on UFC social media. Not a good look for the company. I suggest you delete this tweet to avoid further embarrassment."

Randolph @HeczquarterRand @ufc This guy looks like a clown and fights like a clown. Kind of shocked to see this on UFC social media. Not a good look for the company. I suggest you delete this tweet to avoid further embarrassment. @ufc This guy looks like a clown and fights like a clown. Kind of shocked to see this on UFC social media. Not a good look for the company. I suggest you delete this tweet to avoid further embarrassment.

A few more tweets slamming O'Malley can be seen below:

Tom Glindon @TGlindon1 @ufc Prostitution isn’t legal in New Jersey. How’s he got in through the door? @ufc Prostitution isn’t legal in New Jersey. How’s he got in through the door?

aden @Aden522 @ufc Bro thinks he’s micheal Jackson with that fit on @ufc Bro thinks he’s micheal Jackson with that fit on

Fred @CFC__FAN @ufc Ufc still trying 2 build his value when he clearly lost his fight against yan @ufc Ufc still trying 2 build his value when he clearly lost his fight against yan😂

O'Malley was not the only one whose presence at the event irked fans. During the live telecast, New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy was also boo'ed by fans present in the arena.

Dan Gelston @APgelston New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy about booed out of the @PruCenter at UFC 288. He's no Don Frye. New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy about booed out of the @PruCenter at UFC 288. He's no Don Frye.

Poll : 0 votes