"Even Dana said they f***ed me over" - Tony Ferguson tears into Conor McGregor and Paradigm Sports, brings up Miller-Ayala act again

Tony Ferguson has torn into Conor McGregor and his management team Paradigm Sports.

Ferguson responded after McGregor accused him of constantly changing management, which is why Paradigm Sports no longer represents 'El Cucuy'. Firing back, Ferguson revealed that even Dana White believes he was wronged by Paradigm.

In a now deleted tweet, Conor McGregor wrote the following to Tony Ferguson following the former interim champion's loss to Michael Chandler.

"Tony Ferguson, who changes representation around four times a year, is saying it's someone else's fault that he is in the position he is in. How many bridges do you burn before you look yourself in the mirror and say 'Maybe it's me that's the issue'. God bless ya pal, I'll say a prayer."

In response: Ferguson tweeted:

"Been away from Twitter for a sec. Came back to see McNuggets is always trying to talk sh*t about me and my agents. Truth is I have had the same agence since I left Paradigm. Only agency change was the 1 that didn't live up to their Fiduciary Duties. No excuses, just facts-Champ"

Tony Ferguson @TonyFergusonXT Been away from Twitter for a sec. Came back to see McNuggets is always trying to talk shit about me & my agents. Truth is I have had the same agent since I left Paradigm. Only agency change was the 1 that didn’t live up to their Fiduciary Duties. No excuses Just facts- Champ 🥇 Been away from Twitter for a sec. Came back to see McNuggets is always trying to talk shit about me & my agents. Truth is I have had the same agent since I left Paradigm. Only agency change was the 1 that didn’t live up to their Fiduciary Duties. No excuses Just facts- Champ 🥇 https://t.co/UVPuIexNhj

During a recent appearance on Submission Radio, Ferguson was asked what he thought about Conor McGregor's comments about him and Paradigm Sports. 'El Cucuy' said:

"I'm gonna be real, there's a lot of underscore things going on between UFC and Paradigm. They obviously had a lot of insider information that they were sharing between each other. Even Dana said they f****d me over. We're going through some legal things now which is kinda crazy but I can't talk too much about it."

Ferguson further discussed his situation and referred to the Miller-Ayala act once again:

"There's a Miller-Alaya act that says an active agent is not allowed to compete in the same sport as the person you're representing. I would ask my management if he [McGregor] was the owner of the company. They kept straight up lying to me. They lied to me alot... Everyone else is telling me he is, but they're telling me he isnt... There's a lot of things going on and some people are probably gonna get called to court."

Watch Tony Ferguson on Submission Radio here:

Tony Ferguson to start live streaming during mandatory medical suspension

Tony Ferguson's UFC 274 knockout loss to Michael Chandler has meant that the No.10-ranked lightweight must serve a medical suspension. The UFC has confirmed that Ferguson must spend a minimum of 60 days away from fighting.

In unusually high spirits for someone who has been knocked out, Ferguson has excited fans with his positive response to his suspension and revealed how he is going to spend the time recovering.

On Twitter, the octagon veteran suggested he's ready to turn to the streaming scene to help pass the time.

"60 Days to Heal. efff yeah!!! Time to start my @Twitch account Fo'My,.. Continue to my @YouTube channel For My Beginners, and Get Better At This Game called MMA-Champ"

Tony Ferguson @TonyFergusonXT ‍🩹Better At This Game called MMA-Champ 🥇 -CSO- # 60 Days To Heal. efff yeah!!! Time Start My @Twitch account Fo’My Gamers,.. Continue my @YouTube channel For My Beginners, and Get‍🩹Better At This Game called MMA-Champ 🥇 -CSO- 60 Days To Heal. efff yeah!!! Time Start My @Twitch account Fo’My Gamers,.. Continue my @YouTube channel For My Beginners, and Get❤️‍🩹Better At This Game called MMA-Champ 🥇 -CSO- 🇺🇸🏆🇲🇽 # 📈 https://t.co/YcX4Bdvk6e

It looks as though fans will be able to see Ferguson live streaming video games on Twitch any day now. 'El Cucuy' will join a list of many other fighters who have delved into live streaming. Fans can find fighters such as Sean O'Malley, Demetrious Johnson and Paddy Pimblett on the popular platform.

Edited by Harvey Leonard