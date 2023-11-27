“Even his hype videos are boring” - Belal Muhammad’s Rocky 4 style training video fails to impress UFC fans

Belal Muhammad is one of the most skilled fighters in the UFC welterweight division. He has come a long way since making his debut in 2016, defeating respectable opposition on the way up. A large section of fight fans, however, seem unhappy with the Palestinian-American fighter’s wrestling-heavy fighting style.

Recently, @FightDoctor reposted an old training video of Belal Muhammad on their X handle. The welterweight contender can be seen training in the woods using his surroundings as his training equipment. It was originally posted on his personal Instagram account one year ago. The caption to the reshared post praised Muhammad and his fighting spirit. It read:

“Belal is one scary man. That man strikes fear in the hearts of all the welterweights.”

See the post below:

Expand Tweet

The video failed to impress the online MMA community. Fans fired back at Muhammad for being a ‘boring fighter’ and took stinging jabs at his fighting style.

Here are some reactions to Muhammad’s training video:

One user said:

"Bro even went to decision against a tree"

Another user brought up his style, saying:

"I like Belal, but even his hype videos are boring"

Another user compared him to the enigmatic Jiri Prochazka, who is also known for his unconventional training methods, saying:

"Blud thinks hes Jiri Prochazka"

@ajackrussel added:

"Even the tree fell asleep"

@vicdamonesports appeared to concur, saying:

"Scary boring"

Fan reactions to the training video

Ali Abdelaziz says Belal Muhammad will contest for the UFC title next

Riding a 10-fight unbeaten streak, Belal Muhammad is currently ranked second in the official UFC welterweight rankings. His 2021 fight against reigning champion Leon Edwards has been his only unsuccessful octagon appearance in the last four years, ending in a no contest due to an accidental eye poke.

Muhammad has been aggressively campaigning for a title shot. His manager Ali Abdelaziz recently revealed that UFC CEO Dana White has promised them a title shot next. While speaking to MMA Fighting, Abdelaziz said:

“Dana’s a promoter and whatever Dana says, I take to the bank. Dana promised him a title shot. I’ll close my eyes and I’ll sleep [well]. Dana always keeps his word. He’s the No. 1 contender."

Abdelaziz went on to add that the winner of the upcoming welterweight title fight between Leon Edwards and former two-time title challenger Colby Covington will meet Belal Muhammad next. Edwards and Covington will clash at UFC 296, scheduled to take place on Dec. 16, 2023.