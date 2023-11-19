"Even if I slap his a*s around again, he’s still gonna be chatting” - Dustin Poirier unsure about another Conor McGregor fight but is open to talks

Conor McGregor's last appearance in the octagon came against Dustin Poirier over two years ago.

It was their third meeting, a headlining fight at UFC 264 in July 2021, where the Irishman broke his leg at the end of Round 1. 'The Diamond' walked away victorious, seemingly putting an end to their rivalry.

But McGregor recently made it clear that he and Poirier have unfinished business, and 'The Diamond' has now shared his thoughts on a potential fourth fight with 'The Notorious'.

Conor McGregor is expected to face Michael Chandler when he returns to competition, but the fight has not yet been announced, leading to speculation that it may not occur.

During a recent interview with ESPN MMA, Dustin Poirier shared his thoughts on possibly facing Conor McGregor next year:

"We'll see, I probably would [say yes]. Try to shut him up once and for all, but even if I slap his a*s around again, he's still gonna be chatting. So, we'll see."

Poirier continued:

"That's a huge fight, 2-1 against him, I don't really see another reason for it. But it would be a huge fight."

Watch the video below from 1:25:

McGregor and Poirier first met at featherweight, in 2014, where 'The Notorious' KO'd his opponent in Round 1 at UFC 178.

Their second meeting, at UFC 257, saw Poirier return the favor by knocking McGregor out in the second round.

With their third fight having ended in unfortunate circumstances, there may be room for a fourth contest in the eyes of some.

Max Holloway shares theory about why Conor McGregor may want to face him again

Conor McGregor and Max Holloway faced off at UFC Fight Night 26 in 2013.

It was McGregor's second fight in the octagon, while it was Holloway's sixth UFC appearance.

The fight was contested at a high pace, and 'The Notorious' was able to dominate his opponent in both the striking and grappling departments. McGregor was awarded a unanimous decision win, but 'Blessed' believes that the Irishman may want to face him again.

The former featherweight champion was recently interviewed by ESPN MMA, where he explained why a second fight with 'The Notorious' could happen:

"I don't even know if Chandler is gonna get the next [fight], who knows. Conor McGregor fights who he wants to fight. And I'm always on the shortlist for him. It probably irks him that I was the only man that he didn't get to put away in the featherweight division. So, we'll see."

Watch the video below (13:15):