“Even p*rn acting is better” - Valerie Loureda gets slammed by fans for ‘cringe’ Latina catchphrase

Fans may remember Valerie Loureda as a former MMA fighter whose short stint in the sport happened entirely under the Bellator banner. Unfortunately, she never reached the lofty heights expected of her, walking away from MMA after just five fights, in which she won four and lost once.

Since her departure from mixed martial arts, Loureda took on a new industry in the form of professional wrestling. Last year, she signed with WWE, the biggest pro-wrestling promotion in the world and made her debut on the NXT developmental brand as 'Lola Vice' on July 23, 2022 at an NXT house show.

Unfortunately, Valerie Loureda is a divisive figure. MMA fans were often critical of her due to her post-fight celebrations in the cage. Now as a pro-wrestler, her luck hasn't changed. WWE's official NXT Instagram account shared a clip of Loureda in the ring, and her catchphrase drew criticism.

Valerie Loureda is of Cuban descent, and during a match screamed the following before colliding into her opponent in the corner:

"I'm a Latina!"

Unfortunately, her catphrase did not draw the desired response and fans flooded the comment section to express their disapproval with the line. One fan simply said:

"So cringe"

Another fan pointed out that other characters of Latin heritage don't utter such lines:

"Why do they make her character so cringey. The Mexican and Puerto Rican wrestlers don't have to say dumb shit like that"

One fan even went as far as saying:

"Even p*rn acting is better"

Meanwhile, another fan expressed their embarrassment over it:

"This was embarrassing as hell, just stop"

A collage of fan reactions can be seen below:

Fan reactions

What was Valerie Loureda's MMA run like?

Valerie Loureda spent the entirety of her MMA career fighting in Bellator, going 4-1. While her career as a mixed martial artist was short, it was memorable, as she often drew fan attention for her appearance, which most deemed conventionally attractive, and her post-fight celebrations, which involved what may be seen as suggestive dancing.

This earned significant fan criticism, many of whom felt that the spotlight she was given was undeserved due to how inexperienced she was. Her career has drawn comparisons to the likes of Paige VanZant, who was also a women's MMA fighter known for her physical appearance, and similarly left MMA to pursue pro-wrestling, among other endeavors.