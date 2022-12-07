WWE NXT superstar Valerie Loureda has been handed her official ring name

The new name given to Valerie Loureda appears to be influenced by a well-liked 1980s TV program.

The former MMA star signed a contract with WWE in June and started training at the Performance Center in July. The 23-year-old Cuban-American woman garnered additional media attention with her signing due to her past as a Bellator fighter.

When Loureda's agent, Abe Kawa, collaborated with WWE on AJ Ferrari's NIL deal and Valerie received an invitation to WrestleMania, the arrangement with WWE came together, she said on Ariel Helwani's MMA Hour.

Valerie Loureda unveiled her new name on Twitter: Lola Vice. The last name is apparently based on the television program "Miami Vice."

In the past, rookie superstars in WWE have been given ring names shortly before officially debuting for the promotion. It is often taken as an indication that the company wants to feature her on TV soon. However, it's worth noting that this is not always how things play out. There is no official word on when Loureda will start appearing on NXT TV.

It will be intriguing to see how far the former Bellator star progresses in WWE.

Valerie Loureda has a black belt in Taekwondo

Valerie received her training at American Top Team before establishing a reputation as an MMA fighter. Loureda supported her training at the time by working as a waiter at Tijuana Flats in Coral Springs, Florida.

Valerie Loureda is the first Cuban-American superstar signed by WWE, but she has fought in the past with Bellator and holds a black belt in Taekwondo.

Loureda was 4-1 during her time in Bellator MMA, and her final match took place in November 2021. She then announced that she was done with MMA and is now a WWE superstar. Loureda has more than a million fans across her collective social media profiles.

