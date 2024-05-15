"Every once in a while DC lets that thug out" - Fans shocked by Daniel Cormier's uncharacteristically fiery response to Joaquin Buckley's NSFW insult

Fans recently reacted with shock after Daniel Cormier's fiery response to Joaquin Buckley's NSFW insult. The UFC Hall of Famer is known for his sense of humor and easy-going personality, but it appears as though the welterweight competitor struck a nerve.

The social media beef began after a number of well known fighters including 'DC', criticized Buckley for a lackluster callout for Conor McGregor. After tweeting an NSFW insult toward those who criticized him, the UFC Hall of Famer clapped back with an insult of his own. He wrote:

"Shut up, p***y! Maybe listen. You had a dumb a** call out. You're getting talked about by three of the biggest voices in the game. Maybe listen. It was the worst callout in history. Don't let winning a few fights at 170lbs get you too excited bruh. Don't mention Audrey!"

Check out Daniel Cormier's response to Joaquin Buckley below:

Cormier's tweet responding to Buckley [Image courtesy: @dc_mma - X]

Fans commented on 'DC's tweet and noted that he reintroduced a side of him that they haven't since he was an active competitor. They mentioned that the tweet was a sign that Cormier was reminding Buckley that insulting him isn't a wise decision to make. Fans wrote:

"Every once in a while DC let's that thug out and he gotta remind yall lol"

"Uncle DC is clocking out and double champ DC is clocking in for this one"

"That next post fight interview gonna be awkward af"

Check out the fan reaction tweets below:

Fan reaction to Cormier's tweet [Image courtesy: @dc_mma - X]

What did Joaquin Buckley say about Daniel Cormier?

Joaquin Buckley didn't do himself any favors when he took aim at Daniel Cormier, Michael Bisping and Chael Sonnen for criticizing his Conor McGregor callout.

The welterweight competitor took to his X account and blasted the UFC legends with a NSFW insult. Not only did he insult them, but he also brought up their mothers, which led to the fierly aforementioned response from Cormier. Buckley wrote:

"Let it be known @dc_mma @bisping @ChaelSonnen Ya mommas raised some h***s! Y'all really trying to twist up my words knowing damn well what I said in that cage but it's ok we can all have some fun."

Buckley's NSFW tweet towards Cormier, Bisping and Sonnen [Image courtesy: @Newmansa94 - X]