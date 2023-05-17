In a recent press conference, the talented UFC fighter Joaquin Buckley shed light on the origin of his nickname 'New Mansa.'

Taking the opportunity to explain the significance of the moniker, Buckley drew inspiration from the ninth mansa of the Mali Empire named Mansa Musa, who is claimed to be the wealthiest person in history:

"My nickname 'New Mansa' comes from this man called Mansa Musa. Historically, he was known as one of the richest men who have ever lived, you know. And he came from the Mali Empire. I just thought for myself, you know, I think of myself as the king, I think of myself... as a leader and somebody who is always willing to explore... new adventures. Because he is one of the people who [inaudible] with all the money that he had, searching for the new world."

Check out Joaquin Buckley talk about the inspiration behind his moniker in the video below:

After facing defeats against Nassourdine Imavov and Chris Curtis in 2021, Buckley has made the decision to move down from the middleweight division to compete in the welterweight division. The 28-year-old American holds a 3-3 record in his last six fights, and he is eager to turn the tides in his favor.

Buckley's promotional debut as a welterweight will take place at UFC Vegas 73, where he will face off against Andre Fialho. This highly anticipated bout is one of the four exciting additions to the upcoming Fight Night event scheduled for May 20 at the UFC Apex facility in Las Vegas.

With his new nickname symbolizing strength, leadership, and the pursuit of new horizons, Joaquin Buckley aims to make his mark in the welterweight division and showcase his skills in his upcoming fight against Fialho.

When Joaquin Buckley went viral after his knockout of Impa Kasanganay atUFC Fight Night 179

When Joaquin Buckley stepped into the Octagon to face Impa Kasanganay at UFC Fight Night 179 in 2020, little did anyone know that the fight would become an unforgettable moment in MMA history. Despite not being a highly anticipated bout and residing on the preliminary card, Buckley's astonishing knockout created a viral sensation.

In the second round of the fight, as Kasanganay attempted a low kick, Buckley swiftly caught his opponent's leg under his arm. Seizing the opportunity, Buckley displayed incredible athleticism and technique as he launched himself into the air, executing a breathtaking spinning back kick that landed flush on Kasanganay's head, instantly turning off the lights for his foe.

The impact was immediate and devastating. Kasanganay crumbled to the canvas, and within moments, the internet erupted with astonishment and admiration for Buckley's spectacular knockout.

Check out the impressive knockout below:

