Erin Blanchfield vs. Manon Fiorot: Main card start time, main event walkouts, and everything else you need to know

The UFC will return to entertain fight fans this weekend with a high-stakes women's flyweight contest between Erin Blanchfield and Manon Fiorot headlining the Atlantic City event.

Blanchfield, the No. 2-ranked UFC flyweight contender, is currently riding a nine-fight winning streak. Three of her most recent UFC victories came against credentialed opponents in Molly McCann, Jessica Andrade, and Taila Santos.

Meanwhile, the No. 3-ranked Manon Fiorot has emerged as one of France's best UFC fighters. In her last outing, 'The Beast' defeated former two-time UFC strawweight champion Rose Namajunas via unanimous decision.

In the co-main event, No. 11-ranked welterweight Vicente Luque will fight Joaquim Buckley, who dropped to welterweight in 2023. Luque was originally scheduled to headline the event with Sean Brady, but the American was forced to pull out of the fight due to an injury. Luque will now co-headline opposite Buckley.

Former UFC middleweight champion Chris Weidman will fight Bruno Silva on the main card. A gruesome leg break had forced Wiedman to stay on the sidelines for two years.

He returned to competition with a unanimous decision loss against Brad Tavares at UFC 292 and will attempt to get back in the win column this weekend.

Erin Blanchfield vs. Manon Fiorot - Everything you need to know

Popularly known as UFC Atlantic City, the event will take place at the Broadwalk Hall in Atlantic City, New Jersey, USA. It will feature a total of 14 fights across eight divisions.

The preliminary card will kick off at 4 PM PT / 7 PM ET, while the main card will start at 7 PM PT / 10 PM ET. Main event fighters are expected to walk out at 9:30 PM PT / 12:30 AM ET. However, the timing will depend upon the length of the undercard fights.

The event will be broadcast live on ESPN+. Fans can buy a monthly subscription to ESPN+ for $10,, while the annual subscription will cost $109.

Those willing to watch the event live at the arena can buy the tickets for $125 to $2,750 depending upon the relative distance from and viewing angle from the octagon. Tickets can be bought from ticketmaster.com.

These are the fights that you can expect to watch at the event (Subject to change):

Main card

Women's flyweight - Erin Blanchfield vs. Manon Fiorot

Welterweight - Vicente Luque vs. Joaquin Buckley

Middleweight - Chris Weidman vs. Bruno Silva

Middleweight - Nursultan Ruziboev vs. Sedriques Dumas

Featherweight - Bill Algeo vs. Kyle Nelson

Welterweight - Chidi Njokuani vs. Rhys McKee

Preliminary card

Featherweight - Nate Landwehr vs. Jamall Emmers

Strawweight - Virna Jandiroba vs. Loopy Godinez

Featherweight - Julio Arce vs. Herbert Burns

Featherweight - Dennis Buzukja vs. Connor Matthews

Light heavyweight - Ibo Aslan vs. Anton Turkalj

Women's flyweight - Viktoriia Dudakova vs. Melissa Gatto

Middleweight - Andre Petroski vs. Jacob Malkoun

Bantamweight - Angel Pacheco vs. Caolan Loughran