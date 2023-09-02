UFC Paris: Manon Fiorot pulls off incredible upset victory over Rose Namajunas, stretches unbeaten run to 6-fights in a row

UFC flyweight Manon Fiorot spoiled Rose Namajunas’ flyweight debut. The French fighter countered the former strawweight champion’s striking effectively for three rounds and convinced the judges to earn a unanimous decision win.

Manon Fiorot [11-1 MMA, 6-0 UFC] came into the UFC Paris fight against former two-time UFC strawweight champion Rose Namajuns [11-6 MMA, 9-5 UFC] riding a five-fight winning streak in the UFC and a ten-fight streak, overall. Meanwhile, this was Namajunas’ divisional debut. She last competed against Carla Esparza in May 2022, losing the strawweight title via split decision.

Fiorot controlled the range from the get-go and effectively countered Rose Namajunas’ blitzing attacks. She denied the 31-year-old’s six takedown attempts and emerged victoriously on all three judges’ scorecards via 30-27, 29-28 and 29-28.

The win extended Fiorot’s UFC winning streak to six and she has defeated notable opponents like Katlyn Chookagian and Jennifer Maia in recent outings. However, the win over Namajunas is by far the biggest of her MMA career.

Manon Fiorot wants the winner of the upcoming flyweight title fight

Manon Fiorot is currently riding the longest winning streak in the UFC flyweight division. With a win over the former champion like Rose Namajunas, she has inserted herself into the title picture. During the UFC Paris octagon interview, Fiorot expressed the desire to take on the winner of the upcoming flyweight title fight between newly crowned champion Alexa Grasso and former champion Valentina Shevchenko.

“Yeah, absolutely! Of course I’m the one that needs to take on one of these champions. I deserve a shot at being the champion,” she stated.

Watch Fiorot call for a title shot in the video below:

Alexa Grasso and Valentina Shevchenko will face each other on September 16, 2023. This is the rematch of their UFC 285 rematch that Grasso won via fourth-round submission.