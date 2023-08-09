“Would invade Troy for her” - UFC fans mourn Rose Namajunas’ loss of long hair after old image goes viral

Former UFC strawweight champion Rose Namajunas is set to transition to the flyweight division for her bout against Manon Fiorot at the upcoming Fight Night event scheduled for September 2, 2023, at UFC Paris.

Formerly known for her long blonde hair, 'Thug' opted for a bald look. She made the decision to cut her hair shortly before her fight against Paige VanZant, which was the main event of UFC Fight Night 80 in December 2015.

Rose Namajunas explained that she chose the buzz cut because her longer hair was getting in the way of her training. Sharing a photo of her hairstyle on Instagram, she wrote:

"It's a fight, not a beauty pageant. Sh*t's in my way at practice ... cut it off!"

Check out Namajunas' post below:

A wave of nostalgia swept through the MMA community as an old image of Rose Namajunas with her long hair resurfaced and went viral, prompting fans to lament the departure of her hairstyle.

Check out Namajunas' photo below:

One fan wrote:

"Wasted potential."

Another wrote:

"Definitely the right look for her 🤙🏻"

Check out some more reactions below:

"Would invade Troy for her."

"One of the most confusing fighters of all time. So much talent. Just can’t get her heart and head all the way in the game."

"She’s become so unlikeable you gotta feel bad."

"Long hair rose IS THE BEST!"

Credits: @DovySimuMMA on Twitter

Rose Namajunas discusses her 'scary' shift to the UFC's 125-pound division

Rose Namajunas recently discussed her imminent switch to the 125-pound division, which will be a new challenge for her.

During an interview on The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani, 'Thug' expressed her perspective on moving up to flyweight after an accomplished journey in the 115-pound category, where she secured two UFC strawweight championship titles. Namajunas highlighted her desire for a fresh challenge and a source of motivation as she enters this phase of her career:

"I want something that kinda scares me and I wanna face my fears and stuff. And it's also just always been a part of the plan."

She added:

"Yeah, I could keep doing the same old thing. But man, as soon as it gets kinda redundant, like once this game gets redundant, like I could get bored really quick and that's not good for nobody, so I need to keep it fresh and interesting."

Check out Namajunas' comments below: