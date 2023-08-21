Who is Manon Fiorot? All about 'Thug' Rose Namajunas' next opponent

Manon Fiorot is scheduled to welcome former UFC women's strawweight champion Rose Namajunas to the women's flyweight division come September 2. Their bout will be featured on UFC on ESPN 53, and will mark Fiorot's first-ever fight on home soil, as the card is booked to take place in Paris, France.

But who exactly is Manon Fiorot and how good is she? Any fears fans may have that she's a beatable opponent designed to elevate Rose Namajunas into the promotion's 125-pound rankings should be put at ease, as Fiorot is anything but an overmatched foe for a former champion to simply run through.

Expand Tweet

The Frenchwoman is an excellent fighter, who currently occupies a sought-after seat in the top three of her division as the #2 ranked flyweight in the world. Furthermore, she boasts a record that features 10 wins and just one loss, and is currently riding the wave of a 10-fight win streak.

She is also a former EFC and UAEW women's flyweight champion. EFC is notable for also producing top middleweight contender Dricus du Plessis, who was a former welterweight and middleweight champion in the promotion. Given her foe's stellar record, it is natural to assume Namajunas will have her hands full.

Manon Fiorot brings an excellent striking game, with six of her 10 wins coming by way of TKO. Both she and 'Thug Rose' are close in age, with the Frenchwoman being 33 years old, while Rose Namajunas is 31. Their fight will serve as the co-main event of the UFC on ESPN 53 card.

Are there any other French fighters on UFC on ESPN 53 besides Manon Fiorot?

Fortunately, 'The Beast' will not be the only fighter representing France on September 2. The UFC on ESPN 53 card will be headlined by former interim heavyweight champion and fellow French countryman Ciryl Gane, who will be taking on Sergey Spivak.

Expand Tweet

Other French fighters will feature on the card, including surging lightweight prospect Benoît Saint-Denis, who will look to extend his three-fight win streak with a fourth consecutive win. His opponent will be Thiago Moisés, with the two locking horns in the third-last bout of the evening.