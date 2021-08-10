UFC Rankings update: Interim heavyweight champion Ciryl Gane enters the UFC pound-for-pound list following UFC 265 win over Derrick Lewis

UFC 265 was a night of thrilling performances that caused a lot of ripples in the UFC's latest rankings update.

Ciryl Gane defeated Derrick Lewis via third-round TKO in their interim heavyweight title fight at the pay-per-view. The Frenchman entered the UFC pound-for-pound list in the newly updated rankings following his flawless performance.

Ciryl Gane is now placed as the No.14-ranked pound-for-pound UFC fighter, replacing Justin Gaethje, who moved to No.15.

UFC bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling, who was previously placed in the final spot, has been removed from the P4P rankings to make way for 'Bon Gamin'. Sterling has not fought since winning the bantamweight strap against Petr Yan via disqualification at UFC 259 back in March.

After winning gold last weekend, Ciryl Gane has also moved up two places to be ranked as the No.1 contender in the heavyweight division. Meanwhile, Derrick Lewis dropped from No.2 to No.3, along with former champion Stipe Miocic, who dropped to No.2 to make way for Gane.

Other changes in the UFC rankings

The most recent update also saw Rafael Fiziev enter the lightweight ladder after his Fight of the Night performance against Bobby Green during the UFC 265 prelims.

Fiziev is now placed at No.14 in the UFC lightweight rankings, replacing Arman Tsarukyan, who's moved to No.15.

Welterweight contender Vicente Luque, meanwhile, has moved up two places to No.4 in the 170-pound division after a thrilling first round finish over Michael Chiesa.

Luque reversed position and submitted the BJJ purple belt to earn a Performance of the Night bonus. Chiesa has dropped two places to No.7, boosting the 'BMF' Jorge Masvidal to the No.6 spot.

UFC women's strawweight Tecia Torres also moved up a place to No.9 in the 115-pound rankings after her unanimous decision victory over Angela Hill on the UFC 265 main card.

That meant a ranking drop for veteran Michelle Waterson, who is 1-3 in her last four outings, including a decision loss to Marina Rodriguez in May. Meanwhile Angela Hill has dropped two places and is currently ranked at No.14 on the women's strawweight ladder.

