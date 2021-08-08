UFC 265: Derrick Lewis vs. Ciryl Gane full fight card results and video highlights

The UFC 265 pay-per-view was headlined by an interim title clash between heavyweight strikers Derrick Lewis and Ciryl Gane. Lewis holds the UFC record for most knockouts with the power to put any man to sleep on connecting a punch. Meanwhile, Gane went into the fight riding a perfect 9-0 promotional record and was a sizeable favorite in the betting books.

UFC 265 took place at the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas, and featured some exciting matchups across multiple divisions. The co-main event of the night featured a bantamweight showdown between Jose Aldo and Pedro Munhoz. The former UFC featherweight champion went into the fight as the No.5-ranked bantamweight contender against a No.9-ranked Munhoz.

Evenly matched welterweight contenders Michael Chiesa and Vicente Luque also clashed on the main card at UFC 265. Additionally, the card featured a women's strawweight bout between ranked contenders Tecia Torres and Angela Hill.

An intriguing stylistic matchup between rising bantamweight prospects Song Yadong and Casey Kenney started the action on the UFC 265 main card.

UFC 265 results:

UFC 265 main-card results

Ciryl Gane def. Derrick Lewis via TKO (4:11 of Round 3)

Jose Aldo def. Pedro Munhoz via unanimous decision (30-27 x3)

Vicente Luque def. Michael Chiesa via submission (D'Arce choke) (3:25 of Round 1)

Tecia Torres def. Angela Hill via unanimous decision (30-27 x2, 29-28)

Song Yadong def. Casey Kenney via split decision (29-28, 28-29, 30-27)

UFC 265 prelims results

Rafael Fiziev def. Bobby Green via unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28 x2)

Vince Morales def. Drako Rodriguez via unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28 x2)

Alonzo Menifield def. Ed Herman via unanimous decision (30-27 x3)

Jessica Penne def. Karolina Kowalkiewicz via submission (armbar) (0:32 of Round 1)

UFC 265 early-prelims results

Manel Kape def. Ode Osbourne via KO (4:44 of Round 1)

Miles Johns def. Anderson dos Santos via KO (1:16 of Round 3)

Melissa Gatto def. Victoria Leonardo via TKO (doctor’s stoppage) (5:00 of Round 2)

Johnny Munoz def. Jamey Simmons via submission (RNC) (2:35 of Round 2)

UFC 265 main-card highlights

Derrick Lewis faced Ciryl Gane in front of his home crowd in Houston in the main event at UFC 265. Gane had a flawless game plan against Lewis, which he executed to perfection. The Frenchman picked Lewis apart from the outside and in the clinch while avoiding power shots from 'The Black Beast'. Ciryl Gane completely outclassed Derrick Lewis to secure a TKO victory at 04:11 of round three.

Gane poniendo combinaciones juntas y atacando en round 1, busca la ventaja! #UFC265 pic.twitter.com/8butStpTI7 — UFC Español (@UFCEspanol) August 8, 2021

Every strike has us on the edge of our seats! 😬



Derrick Lewis & Ciryl Gane throwing down for twelve pounds of UFC gold! 🏆 #UFC265 pic.twitter.com/wp6cZA4BV6 — UFC Europe (@UFCEurope) August 8, 2021

CIRYL GANE IS THE UFC INTERIM HEAVYWEIGHT CHAMPION pic.twitter.com/n3KFwxwdX7 — Barstool Sportsbook (@BSSportsbook) August 8, 2021

Jose Aldo took on Pedro Munhoz in a bantamweight clash in the co-main event of UFC 265. After starting evenly, Aldo began to get the better of Munhoz as the fight progressed. Aldo's leg kicks and body work paid dividends as he picked up an emphatic unanimous decision win over Munhoz in the co-main event at UFC 265.

⚡️ The SPEED on these strikes is staggering!



No surprises why 135lbs is the must-see division in the sport today. #UFC265 pic.twitter.com/VfEUT6f1wG — UFC Europe (@UFCEurope) August 8, 2021

Está batalla está mostrando el nivel más alto de combate! #UFC265 pic.twitter.com/gQuNngISlX — UFC Español (@UFCEspanol) August 8, 2021

JOSE ALDO, ladies and gentlemen! We're watching a living legend at work here! 👏 #UFC265 pic.twitter.com/HDiKmenr6H — UFC Europe (@UFCEurope) August 8, 2021

Esta pelea es tal cual la soñamos, vamos al último round! #UFC265 pic.twitter.com/oaMlYHNFei — UFC Español (@UFCEspanol) August 8, 2021

Michael Chiesa took on Vicente Luque in one of the most lucrative matchups on the UFC 265 main card. The fight was an absolute barnburner for the short while that it lasted. After quickly cutting Luque open below the left eye, Chiesa took the fight to the ground. However, Vincente Luque fought his way out of a rear-naked choke and turned the tides as he locked Chiesa in a D'Arce choke of his own.

A purple belt in Brazilian jiu-jitsu, Michael Chiesa tapped to Luque at 03:25 of the opening round.

STRIKER VS. GRAPPLER FOLKS. You're seeing it on full display here! #UFC265 pic.twitter.com/llsRfnpDc8 — UFC Europe (@UFCEurope) August 8, 2021

VICENTE LUQUE IS A REAL CONTENDER!



🇧🇷 @VicenteLuqueMMA with a few tricks up his sleeve and taps out the grappler! #UFC265 pic.twitter.com/upI7x3NOoG — UFC Europe (@UFCEurope) August 8, 2021

Tecia Torres and Angela Hill looked to gain some women's strawweight momentum with a win on the UFC 265 main card. Apart from some initial success in the clinch, Hill was overwhelmed by Torres' striking throughout the fight.

Tecia Torres picked up a comfortable unanimous decision victory against Angela Hill, bettering her winning streak to three in a row.

Song Yadong and Casey Kenney went toe-to-toe in the first bout of the UFC 265 main card. The bantamweight prospects went the entire distance of three rounds, landing a combined total of 180 significant strikes. The output was higher on Yadong's part as he managed to sway the split decision in his favor.

Primero round técnico agresivo entre los pesos gallo #UFC265 pic.twitter.com/0wTtJ6buDQ — UFC Español (@UFCEspanol) August 8, 2021

Qué linda pelea estamos viendo, vamos al último round #UFC265 pic.twitter.com/NKsPOefZX6 — UFC Español (@UFCEspanol) August 8, 2021

UFC 265 prelims highlights

Rising lightweight prospect Rafael Fiziev took on veteran Bobby Green to close out the action at the UFC 265 prelims. The technical masterclass constantly went back and forth, with both fighters putting on an immense display of chin.

The fight went the distance, with Fiziev slightly outpointing Green to pick up a unanimous decision victory.

Y estalla la euforia de los fans! #UFC265 👊 pic.twitter.com/hz6jGo6TSM — UFC Español (@UFCEspanol) August 8, 2021

Vamos al último round de esta guerra!! #UFC265 pic.twitter.com/uOc2PVYfuO — UFC Español (@UFCEspanol) August 8, 2021

Coming off losses, bantamweights Vince Morales and Drako Rodriguez looked to bounce back in the UFC 265 prelims. While both fighters landed in several standup exchanges, none of the strikes had stoppage power.

The technical striking game went the entire distance of three rounds and ended in a unanimous decision victory for Vince Morales.

Luego de tres rounds, @Vandetta135 derrota a Drako Rodriguez por decisión unánime en #UFC265 pic.twitter.com/MAB5VBmPKM — UFC Español (@UFCEspanol) August 8, 2021

Rising light heavyweight prospects Alonzo Menifield and Ed Herman clashed in the UFC 265 prelims. While both fighters initially took a cautious approach, Menifield began targeting Herman's lead leg early on.

Menifield went on to inflict severe damage on Herman in round two, sensing a finish that didn't come. Although Herman was left with a compromised lead leg by the third round, the 40-year old veteran managed to hang on until the final buzzer.

Alonzo Menifield won via unanimous decision, with all three judges scoring the bout 30-27 in his favor.

We're ramping up the intensity here! 🔥



💣 Herman and Menifield both throwing BOMBS in the pocket! #UFC265 pic.twitter.com/6N0g4oaFTb — UFC Europe (@UFCEurope) August 8, 2021

DAMN, Ed Herman got a CHIN on him Jack! pic.twitter.com/LjU1p22Uj0 — Gem City Jesus (@Kirby_MMA) August 8, 2021

The first bout of the UFC 265 prelims was a women's strawweight showdown between Karolina Kowalkiewicz and Jessica Penne. Kowalkiewicz made the mistake of going to the ground against the veteran grappler early in the fight. It was all Jessica Penne thereon, changing positions frequently to control her opponent.

The 38-year-old eventually submitted Kowalkiewicz via armbar at 04:32 of the opening round.

Saca su letal BJJ @JessicaPenne y rinde a Karolina Kowalkiewicz con una barra de brazo en round 1! #UFC265 pic.twitter.com/DoCEBSEn8c — UFC Español (@UFCEspanol) August 8, 2021

"I'm so happy to be here. I thought I'd never be here again so I just want to make the best of every opportunity I have."



An emotional @JessicaPenne talks to Daniel Cormier 🥺#UFC265 pic.twitter.com/H3H00j0DiA — UFC on BT Sport (@btsportufc) August 8, 2021

For round-the-clock coverage and lightning fast delivery of the latest MMA news, follow SK MMA!

Edited by Avinash Tewari