What does the UFC 265 fight card look like?

There's a long way to go before UFC 265 rolls through. But the fight card scheduled for August 7th, 2021, grabbed headlines following the major announcement of an interim heavyweight title fight between Derrick Lewis and Ciryl Gane.

Initially, the UFC had planned a Francis Ngannou vs. Derrick Lewis championship clash as the main event of the UFC 265 fight card. However, the reigning heavyweight king took time off to visit family and friends in his home country of Cameroon.

With Ngannou unable to defend his title at UFC 265, the promotion's decision-makers have elected to allow Lewis and Gane to claim gold. ESPN's Brett Okamoto broke the news, reporting that UFC President Dana White has finalized the heavyweight interim title fight.

Derrick Lewis (@Thebeast_ufc) will face Ciryl Gane (@ciryl_gane) in an interim heavyweight title fight in the main event of UFC 265 on Aug. 7 in Houston, per Dana White (@danawhite). pic.twitter.com/wy3frMtyjJ — Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN) June 28, 2021

Matchups announced for the UFC 265 fight card

With the addition of Derrick Lewis vs. Ciryl Gane, UFC 265 is expected to see two championship bouts. Two-division UFC champion Amanda Nunes is expected to make her second appearance of 2021 in a bantamweight title fight against Julianna Peña.

Listed below are all the fights announced for UFC 265 so far:

Two-division UFC champion Amanda Nunes

UFC interim heavyweight title bout: Derrick Lewis vs. Cyril Gane

UFC women's bantamweight title bout: Amanda Nunes vs. Julianna Peña

Bantamweight bout: Johnny Muñoz Jr. vs. Jamey Simmons

Bantamweight bout: Jose Aldo vs. Pedro Munhoz

Women's flyweight bout: Melissa Gatto vs. Victoria Leonardo

Bantamweight bout: Casey Kenney vs. Song Yadong

Women's strawweight bout: Tecia Torres vs. Angela Hill

Welterweight bout: Vicente Luque vs. Michael Chiesa

Light-heavyweight bout: Alonzo Menifield vs. Ed Herman

Women's strawweight bout: Karolina Kowalkiewicz vs. Jessica Penne

UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou isn't happy

Francis Ngannou isn't pleased with the UFC’s decision to book an interim title fight. Understandable, given this announcement came a mere three months after Ngannou's championship-winning knockout win over Stipe Miocic at UFC 260.

Ngannou’s management confirmed in an interview with ESPN that the champion isn't happy with the development and that they were shocked by the announcement. Shortly thereafter, 'The Predator' took to social media to express his frustration. Ngannou sent out the following tweets:

I remember my interim title fight against Jairzinho .... oh wait 🙄 — Francis Ngannou (@francis_ngannou) June 28, 2021

Nothing has been right here https://t.co/SIeM9uEfBG — Francis Ngannou (@francis_ngannou) June 28, 2021

The UFC heavyweight division's title picture has seen some drastic changes from where it stood a few months ago. Following Ngannou's coronation at UFC 260, it was heavily rumored that Jon Jones would move up to heavyweight to be his first challenger. Right now, though, it appears the reigning champ will have to wait a little longer on the sidelines as he awaits the results of UFC 265.

Blazing fast MMA updates, faster than Conor McGregor's left!

Follow our FB page now!

Edited by Avinash Tewari