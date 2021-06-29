Who is Francis Ngannou's agent, Marquel Martin?

UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou has been the talk of the town ever since he arrived in the UFC. However, his fame skyrocketed after he beat Stipe Miocic at UFC 260 to capture the heavyweight belt this year, and one man has been through it all with him.

Francis Ngannou's agent, Marquel Martin, has been an employee of the Creative Artists Agency in Los Angeles for over four years now. While being Francis Ngannou's agent might be enough for people to be famous, Martin has had his own path towards internet glory.

Marquel Martin was a contestant on The Bachelorette and Season 1 of Bachelor in Paradise. They are popular dating shows and are still going strong in 2021. However, Martin's role was much more significant in the reality show. He was almost the first black bachelor in the show's entire history.

However, it didn't pan out, and Martin left the show after five weeks. Nevertheless, the former UFC employee of four years found love in 2014 when he started dating Kari Kaisner. They got engaged in December 2020.

Francis Ngannou's manager Marquel Martin reacts to the interim heavyweight title fight between Ciryl Gane and Derrick Lewis

The UFC recently revealed that they had made a match between heavyweights Derrick Lewis and Ciryl Gane for the interim title. Earlier, Francis Ngannou was rumored to be fighting Lewis in a title match, but it evidently seems to have fallen through. So instead, Gane and Lewis will battle it out in the main event of UFC 265.

Martin reacted to the news and talked to Brett Okamoto about it. He said:

“This comes as a complete shock. To make an interim title so soon, if you look at the history of this division, it comes as a surprise. We hope to get clarity and figure out something with the UFC soon.”

Francis Ngannou has voiced his displeasure over the fight, too. The fight won't affect Ngannou's undisputed heavyweight belt in any way whatsoever. Still, the fight came as a surprise to 'The Predator', who was preparing to defend his belt later this year.

After Jon Jones priced himself out of a potential heavyweight title fight, Derrick Lewis was pitted as the person to challenge for the title. The UFC was trying to schedule the Francis Ngannou vs. Derrick Lewis title fight at UFC 265, which takes place at the Toyota Center in Houston. This could be because 'The Black Beast' is a Houston native.

However, it appears that in a bizarre twist of events, Derrick Lewis will now face Ciryl Gane in the main event of UFC 265 for an interim heavyweight belt. The announcement came as a surprise and shock to many.

Lost in the ridiculousness of this situation: Ciryl Gane is headlining a UFC PPV with a title on the line almost exactly 3 years to the day of his pro MMA debut. https://t.co/0dVksuJ2LH — Mike Bohn (@MikeBohnMMA) June 28, 2021

Ngannou couldn’t get an interim title to fight Rozenstruik (which, by interim title standards, is much more deserved), but an interim title is being created for this?! https://t.co/oYThdNnh5V — Luke Thomas (@lthomasnews) June 28, 2021

This interim belt is the worst in UFC history. Really.



The TIMING of this interim title fight undermines and disrespects a rising star in Ngannou, and worse, it actively DELAYS his timeline for return by forcing an interim fight one month before he planned to defend.#UFC265 — The MMA Dude™ (@philthemmadude) June 29, 2021

